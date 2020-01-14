Over his near-50-year career as a vocal artist, Bryan Duncan has sold more than 1.2 million records.
Best known as a contemporary Christian artist, his music spans the genres of pop, gospel, soul, blues, contemporary Christian, and smooth jazz.
On Friday, Duncan will bring his youthful energy to the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts in Palmer Lake.
“It’s a small venue and I really like that,” Duncan said. “I have people flying in from Australia for that concert. That’s crazy.”
The 66-year-old father of four and grandfather of two may not have quite the same energy as he did 40 years ago when he was the lead singer for the Sweet Comfort Band, but Duncan can still captivate audiences as a solo artist.
“Most of my concertgoers aren’t new,” Duncan told the Tribune from his southern California home last week. “Most of them have 15 to 20 of my records and have followed me for 25 years.”
Duncan knows his audience and plans on playing an array of both new and old tunes from throughout his long and storied career.
“I’m still playing to the back row,” he said. “We all need to be encouraged.”
He is currently involved with the Nehosoul Band and “Radio Rehab” podcast.
Duncan started his career in 1973 with the Sweet Comfort Band. He launched his solo career in 1984 when the band parted ways. He’s produced a number of hits including “Love Takes Time,” and “A Heart Like Mine.”
During his solo effort, Duncan garnered numerous awards, including a Grammy for Best Pop/Contemporary Gospel Album for “Tribute — The Songs of Andrae Crouch” (recorded by various artists) and four Dove Awards, recognizing outstanding achievement in the Christian music industry.
In 2003, Duncan formed the NehoSoul Band with bass player/music director/co-writer Ricky B. Rogers, composer/keyboardist Phil Curry, guitarist Walter Finch, and drummer Sam Matthews. He recorded three albums with the band.
In 2013, Duncan reunited with the Sweet Comfort Band to record their seventh album, “The Waiting is Over,” bringing the band’s total number of albums to seven.
Duncan’s 18th solo album, “Shine,” was released last year. But he won’t forget fan favorites on Friday.
“I’m still playing songs from the old days,” Duncan said. “I think the audience will hear a nice blend of new and old stuff.”