When completed in 1905, the Cheesman Reservoir Dam was the world’s tallest dam at 211 feet above the streambed and later was declared a National Historic Civil Engineering Landmark.
The property is owned by Denver Water and the trails are maintained by Pike National Forest. For many years, this impressive area was not open to public use.
From Monument, drive west on Colorado 105 for 53 miles to Deckers. Take Deckers Road to State Highway 211, travel for about two miles to a fork in the road, bear left and drive about .75 mile to the parking area at Cheesman Reservoir. The first mile of FS 211 is very narrow so be wary of oncoming traffic.
Pass through the fence gate and begin hiking the trail along the north side of the reservoir.
The path follows close to the shore, providing open views of the reservoir. The barren grassy landscape is highlighted with rocky outcrops and occasional Ponderosa Pine, along with Gooseberry shrubs, feeling right at home along the “Goose” Creek Arm.
The reservoir is one of the best locations in the area for viewing Bald Eagles, attracted to the steady supply of fish. The tough-looking Abert’s aka Tassel-eared Squirrel also calls this area home. Typically with black pelage, the less common gray phase of this species may also be seen here.
After about 1.75 miles of winding along the shoreline, the trail ends at some property boundary signs. Retrace the route back to the trailhead. On the return drive, the hamlet of Deckers offers a small restaurant and convienience store, but note that gas is not available.
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast that hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@peakinter.net. Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.