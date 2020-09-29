The Kansas Comet’s blinding flash across the sky was stilled on Sept. 23.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers, who claimed he only needed “18 inches of daylight” to work his magic on the football field, died at the age of 77 last week. His passing signifies the loss of another superstar athlete, and even better human being, from America’s Golden Age of sports.
It’s impossible to reasonably discuss the list of the best running backs in history — pro, college or high school — without bringing up Sayers’ name. Known as the “Kansas Comet,” he did things on a football field that nobody has ever done before or since.
I was just 8 years old when Sayers retired following the 1971 season. He spent seven seasons with the Chicago Bears, beginning in 1965 when he was the team’s first-round draft pick (No. 4 overall). Sayers’ long-time Bears’ teammate, Dick Butkus, was selected one spot ahead of him.
Anyone who saw Sayers play, or has watched any of his highlight reels, knows that he was an amoeba. He seemed to be able to split himself in half, eluding would-be tacklers with jukes and feints, blinding speed and acceleration. It seemed, when he was healthy, there was no one in the game who could catch him.
I never had the honor of meeting Sayers, but I list him among my 10 favorite athletes of all-time. My respect for him was highlighted on Nov. 30, 1971, when I sat down with my family and watched the ABC Movie of the Week, “Brian’s Song.” It starred Billy Dee Williams as Sayers and James Caan as his Bears’ backfield mate, Brian Piccolo. The music score was by Henry Mancini. Trust me when I tell you that my eyes were filled with tears at the movie’s climax. Even at the age of eight.
The movie is based on Sayers’ account of his friendship with Piccolo, and coping with Piccolo's illness, in Sayers’ 1970 autobiography, “I Am Third.” Piccolo died at the age of 26 from embryonal cell carcinoma on June 16, 1970.
If you haven’t seen the film. I suggest you do. A 2005 readers’ poll taken by Entertainment Weekly ranked “Brian’s Song” seventh in its list of the top “guy-cry” films ever made.
As many of you know, prior to moving Colorado in 2001, I was the San Bernardino Sun beat writer for the San Bernardino Stampede from 1995-2001. The Stampede was the Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and later, Seattle Mariners, in the California League during my time covering the team.
In 2001, while on one of the team’s road trips to San Jose, I took the time before a game to interview Steve Renko, Sayers’ quarterback at Kansas during the 1963 and 1964 seasons. Renko went on to have a successful career as a major league pitcher. When I interviewed him, he was the pitching coach for the San Jose Giants.
“Gale was great,” Renko told me. “He should have had the ball a lot more. If he did, we probably would have been more successful.”
With Sayers in the backfield, most of the plays sent in by Kansas head coach Jack Mitchell were designed to feature Sayers’ unique abilities.
“We didn’t have a lot of pass plays,” Renko said with a smile. “Why would we with Gale in the backfield?”
Over 20 games in 1963 and 1964, Renko attempted just 101 passes. Sayers accounted for more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage during those seasons.
The only thing that ever slowed Sayers on any football field were knee injuries. There was only one season (1969) in which he played in all of the Bears’ games. Twice (1966 and 1969) he led the NFL in rushing. In 68 career games, he rushed for 4,956 yards. His numbers aren’t overwhelming by today’s standards, but Sayers’ value to his team, and those around him, went far beyond any stat sheet.
For the last 28 years, I’ve had a figurine of Sayers, as a Chicago Bear, near my desk. He is holding a football, and sometimes I imagine he breaks free from my shelf and finds the 18 inches of daylight he needs to run for a touchdown.
Sayers was a tremendous human being, a role model and a hero to many. He will be missed.
