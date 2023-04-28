Ready for a fun food adventure? Head to Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers on May 9 for a rollicking good time tasting the creations made by a dozen local culinary establishments.

Taste of Tri-Lakes Cares is a fundraising event that combines good food and interactive games while highlighting the programs and services provided by TLC to northern El Paso County residents in need.

Each local eatery receives a box containing donated ingredients typically found at the TLC food pantry. The challenge is to concoct a sweet or savory dish using everything that is included in the box. Ordinary foods such as canned goods and pasta are accompanied by adventurous foodstuffs.

How does dried seaweed snacks or plant-based jerky sound? Not to worry – the dishes are sure to be delicious.

In 2022 the crowd favorites were soup and enchiladas prepared by Arlene’s Beans. A popular dish from years past was bacon-wrapped dates, covered with a tasty sauce made from melted Swedish Fish candy. Attendees will vote for their personal favorites.

Representatives are free to use any of their own ingredients in their creations.

Every attendee to the event has an opportunity to sample each of the dishes. Returning establishments in 2023 are Taste of Life Natural Market & Prepared Meals, Jackson Creek Senior Living, R & R Coffee Cafe, and Black Forest Bistro. New participants include Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern, and the new restaurant, Notes Live; both adjacent to the venue.

There is more to the event than sampling tasty food. Information booths highlight programs available at TLC, and offer entertaining games. The medical booth has a game similar to Pin the Tail on the Donkey. A sock toss will be good fun at a booth focused on acquiring laundry and cleaning products. Winners of the games have an opportunity to win restaurant gift cards as well as prizes. A short program will offer testimonials, and an opportunity to make a donation to TLC. The goal is to match a $7,500 donation made by two anonymous donors.

Tri-Lakes Cares has been a community staple for 49 years. Christine Bucher, Development Specialist, states:

“We provide services for those who are struggling to make ends meet," development specialist Christine Bucher said. "We use a client-centered and individualized approach that is tailored to meet both immediate and future needs.”

Typically clients are first introduced to TLC when seeking assistance with groceries. In order to halt a vicious cycle into poverty, TLC explores need options with each client such as assistance with mortgage and rent payments, utilities, medical care, and transportation needs. TLC’s mission statement clearly spells out the goal of the nonprofit: “Empowering families and individuals to reach toward a better tomorrow”.

“Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors, all expenses are covered," Bucher said. "So all donations will go to TLC programs and services”.

For more information, donations, and event tickets visit: tri-lakescares.org