At the turn of the century in 1900, over 100 years ago, there was a gold discovery near Palmer Lake.
A man named Cap Russell operated a mine some two miles north of Palmer Lake. It was at the base of the Front Range. The old mine was finally abandoned after the amount of gold recovered equaled the expense in getting it out. In spots the ore was quite good, but it was called "skimpy." It would run good then stop, and start again. This was followed in 1936 by a new discovery.
R.J. Cooke of Phoenix, Ariz. had come to the area prospecting near the old Russell mine. He had quietly taken mining leases on the area. He then reported that he had found some good ore. Samples indicated that $100 a ton was not out of the question. A few other samples had produced much higher results.
Cooke first came to the area visiting a nephew and on an afternoon hike had come across some likely looking rock. He kept his find quiet until he had secured the leases. It was during this time that he found the story of the earlier mining in the area. He figured that this was indeed part of the ore vein from that discovery. He did quite a bit of surface work, sending his ore to Colorado Springs and the Golden Cycle Mill. Eventually another shaft was started in attempt to follow the vein, the area's ground being such that digging in the soft, crumbing rock required no blasting.
It seems that this too ended with more expense than profit. I have researched Mr. Cooke and that name is not very familiar with some of the area's residences. I'll bet he did not last long in the area.
In the hills west of town, I bet many a prospect hole has been dug!
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.