The Mountain Community Mennonite Church has had good results from going solar.

"As we approach our one-year anniversary we have consistently paid only the monthly base charge for commercial electricity; between 75 and 85 dollars based on demand charges," the church said in a press release. "The energy savings will pay for the equipment in less than 10 years at current energy charges."

Aim High Solar of Peyton Colorado was chosen to install solar panels after a review of available options. The system went online on July 15, 2022.

Beyond the cost savings, the addition of solar is consistent with church doctrine.

"One of the core beliefs in the Mennonite Church is creation care which is a belief that God has made us stewards of the earth," the church said. "This means our actions need to show a positive impact leaving a healthier place for future generations to live.

"This in combination with living simply and providing mutual aid around our nation and the world is a major part of the Mennonite creation care vision."

The church procured funding through its general fund, congregation and community donations and grant from the Pam De Young memoriam.

The church building is home to four churches of the Palmer Lake / Monument community. Mountain Community Mennonite Church, Fuel Church, Temple Kehilat and United Church of God.