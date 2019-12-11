Jim Taylor, far left, a Gleneagle Sertoman, accepts the Mountain West Region Sertoman of the Year award, joined by Victoria Wynn, DVM, award presenter, and Steve Dawson, Mountain West Region director. Taylor, of Gleneagle, was in competition with nearly 1,000 Sertoma members for the award and was selected from the nominations from 40 Sertoma Clubs in the nine districts of the Mountain West Region of Sertoma.