Jim Taylor of Gleneagle Sertoma (Service to Mankind) was named Regional Sertoman of the Year at the recent Mountain West Region Convention of Sertomans in Denver, recognizing his leadership and service to his community and beyond.
Taylor led Gleneagle in conducting a major service project each month during the 2018-2019 Sertoma year, and 3,150 community service hours among Gleneagle’s 50 Sertomans. Taylor, of Gleneagle, was in competition with nearly 1,000 Sertoma members for the award and was selected from the nominations from 40 Sertoma Clubs in the nine districts of the Mountain West Region of Sertoma. His leadership impact in the local community is magnified, considering the West Region extends from Colorado to Hawaii and El Paso, Texas to Alaska. Taylor is now in competing for Sertoman of the Year among nominees from the United States and Canada, the results of which will be announced in April.
Since its formation in June 1986, Gleneagle Sertoma has provided service to the Northern El Paso County area by extending its mission to improve the quality of life for those who are hearing impaired while also conducting community service projects to improve Fox Run Park, provide scholarships to hearing-impaired students at UCCS and for local students attending the Rocky Mountain Youth Leadership Conference.
For more on the group, visit gleneaglesertoma.org or contact Duane Gritzmaker at 719-649-9220 or via email at dwgritz@gmail.com.