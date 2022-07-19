Gleneagle Sertoma has had a busy summer, with numerous presentations and awards.
The “Service to Mankind” award for outstanding community contribution to a non-Sertoma member, went to Jackie Bowen for her extraordinary volunteer endeavors with American Legion Post 209 of Colorado Springs. “Our Gleneagle Sertoma Club is especially proud to recognize a volunteer of Jackie Bowen’s caliber,” said Club President Harvey LeCato. “She is a servant-leader, having built the Auxiliary Unit’s membership, fundraising, and service activities to new levels, being present and giving of her time in all areas.”
The “Sertoman of the Year” award was presented to Dr. Victoria Wynn for her tireless contributions to the club. She served as membership chairman for the past three years, and has been a key leader in fundraising activities, including the upcoming Sept. 13 Patriot Golf Tournament and past “Spirits of Spring,” a wine-and-food tasting event. The club was very proud to see her recognized as the 2021 Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Business Person of the Year, as owner of Timberview Veterinary Hospital. “Dr. Wynn volunteers for almost every service project,” said LeCato. “Whether painting at Fox Run Park or placing flags along Gleneagle Drive for the 4th of July in partnership with our Scout Troop 194, Vicki is there. She works every Soap Box Derby, Blood Drive, HEARS 5k and Christmas bell-ringing.”
The Sertoma Club’s annual scholarship presentations were also made recently, for Pikes Peak Community College and University of Colorado at Colorado Springs students for whom hearing loss presents a challenge to their educational pursuits. $2,000 scholarship checks were accepted by Jeannie DeStephano, director of Special Populations at PPCC; and Ida Dilwood, director of the Disability Services Office at UCCS.
The club made other recent contributions to:
- Roger Patrizio, a founding board member of the Human Trafficking Task Force of Southern Colorado who recently accepted a $1000 check to further the Task Force’s efforts in raising awareness and assisting victims of human trafficking in our community.
- Harold Moffat on behalf of the HEARS 5k, the primary fundraiser for this local nonprofit, held August 6 at Bear Creek Park, received a $2,000 check from Gleneagle Sertoma to help defray expenses of the event and support the mission of providing free new hearing aids for those in need.
Gleneagle Sertoma meets on the first and third Wednesday of each month. For more information, contact Duane Gritzmaker, 719-649-9220.