Checks totaling $20,000 were presented to the major beneficiaries of the 2021 Gleneagle Sertoma 20th Annual Patriot Golf Benefit Tournament at a breakfast May 11 held at Top Golf. The event also served as sponsorship appreciation, as well as a kickoff for the 2022 Tournament, which will be held Sept. 13 at Flying Horse North Golf Course.
The first tournament, held shortly after the attack on the World Trade Center Sept. 11, 2001, was dedicated to the first responders, many whose lives were sacrificed on that day, and many more who worked tirelessly at Ground Zero for weeks following. The Gleneagle Sertoma tournament since has hosted seven to 10 “Patriot Foursomes” each year from local law enforcement and military units with the support of sponsorship donations. The majority of funds raised in the tournament have been donated to local law enforcement and military benefit organizations, while also supporting the club’s other local charity endeavors.
Checks written from the 2021 tournament proceeds were as follows:
$5,000 to The Home Front Military Network, which connects military service members, veterans and their families to needed resources, and provides emergency financial assistance.
$5,000 to the El Paso County Sherriff’s Office Foundation, which funds equipment, training, resources and specialized units, bridging the gap between the budget and additional needs.
$10,000 to Colorado Springs Police Protective Association Fallen Officer Relief Fund, which provides financial assistance when an officer has been injured or killed in the line of duty.
During the event, the club also expressed appreciation to sponsors of the 2021 tournament, including:
Primary Event Sponsors: Polaris Pointe and Roth Industries.
Legacy Sponsor: American Family Insurance, Jim Whitlock.
Gold Sponsors: Diversus Health, E.J. Rickey; Timberview Animal Hospital, Dr. Vicki Wynn; The Shafer Group CPAs, Greg Shafer.
Silver Sponsors: Accelerated Wealth; The Faricy Boys; Integrity Bank & Trust Home Loans, Tony Calloura; Monument Vision, Dr. Matt MacDonald; Perkins Dodge; Springs Dentistry, Dr. John Lydiatt.
Bronze Sponsors: Eagle Heating & Air Conditioning, Jay Whalen; Jillian Properties, Jill Duran; Dan Schultz of Northpointe Bank; Heartland Connect, Steven Fisher; Farmers Insurance, Brian Galetta; and Wells Fargo Securities, Robert Wacker.
Other contributors to the event included Carrabba’s Italian Grill; Eagle Wine & Spirits; Eisenhower Golf Course; The Golf Club at Flying Horse; The Broadmoor; and Walter’s 303 Pizzeria.
For more than 30 years, Gleneagle Sertoma has also supported numerous other local nonprofit organizations with grants, bestowed annual scholarships to hearing-impaired students at both PPCC and UCCS, and does hands-on service activities. The club annually “plants” flags along Gleneagle Drive for the Fourth of July, does maintenance projects at Fox Run Park, staffs the Soap Box Derby, and serves as the Chartering Organization for Boy Scouts Troop 194.
Sertoma National’s areas of focus are in the areas of speech & hearing, national heritage, and youth.