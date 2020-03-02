The Gleneagle Sertoma Club’s September golf tournament was a major fundraiser for an organization that supports Pikes Peak region law enforcement officers who have been catastrophically injured or the families of officers killed in the line of duty.
Earlier this month, the club ceremoniously presented a $10,000 check representing the proceeds from the Patriot Golf Tournament to the Colorado Springs Police Protective Association Fallen Officer Relief Fund.
“We’ve been supporting police and first responders for 17 years through our golf tournament,” said tournament chairman John Coyle. “All first responders have hard jobs and that’s why we do it. And it also makes everybody feel good who is able to contribute in some way.”
The luncheon ceremony was held Feb. 19 at Liberty Heights assisted living facility in Colorado Springs.
The event was highlighted by members of Gleneagle Sertoma presenting an oversized check to Patrick David, vice president, CSPPA Fallen Officer Relief Fund Board of Directors; Jim Carson, board president; Sherryl Dixon, CSPPA executive director; and Rhonda Keller, CSPPA executive assistant/office manager.
“We always wish we could give more, but I know whatever we give is always appreciated,” Coyle said.
National Sertoma President John Kelly was on hand for the event, as well as numerous Gleneagle Sertoma members and volunteers.
Coyle Sertoma members began planning the next golf tournament almost as soon as the 2019 tournament at The Club at Flying Horse concluded. The 18th Annual Patriots Day Tournament is scheduled to be played Sept. 21, and will return to Flying Horse. “Hopefully on the new Flying Horse North Course,” Coyle said.
The Gleneagle Sertoma’s other big fundraiser, Spirits of Spring: A Wine and Food Tasting Event with Live and Silent Auction, will be from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, April 18 at The Antlers hotel in Colorado Springs. 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $65 per person, or $120 for two, and can be purchased at spiritsofspring.org. For more information on sponsorships or the event, contact Vicki Wynn at 719-229-3333.
More information about or to make a donation to the CSPPA Fallen Officer Relief Fund, visit fallen-officer-relief-fund.org.
Founded in 1986, the nonprofit Gleneagle Sertoma Club is the largest Sertoma club in the greater Colorado Springs area.