Gleneagle Sertoma Club recently recognized Lisa Brandt of Black Forest as the 2020 Service to Mankind Award recipient for her dedicated work to raise awareness of human trafficking.
Brandt has approached school administrators and opened doors for presentations to staff and/or students in several school districts, with total participants of over 1,200 persons. She organized an event for Forestgate Presbyterian Church that drew roughly 300 community members.
Collaboration with local law enforcement and the district attorney’s office, and gathering statistical data of local and national importance make her presentations eye-opening and educational, as demonstrated in her program presented (via Zoom) to the club after the award was presented.
Nominating her for the award were Gleneagle Sertoma Club members Dan and Donna O’Bryant, who are familiar with her extensive work through the Human Trafficking Task Force of Southern Colorado, where she serves as Community Coordinator for Awareness Presentations.
Lisa and her husband Steve, a faculty member at the U.S. Air Force Academy, have lived in Colorado Springs since 2015. Throughout their moves with Steve’s career as an Air Force pilot, Lisa has left her mark in many areas where she saw a need: with local children’s programs, awareness of international AIDS orphaned children, USAFA cadet programs, and family enrichment retreats, in addition to her work in the human trafficking awareness initiative.
“Community and parental awareness of Human Trafficking is a critical need in combating the issue. This is an area where Lisa Brandt has provided significant effort,” said William King, president of the Gleneagle club. “We are very proud to recognize and nominate Lisa Brandt as our Service to Mankind Award recipient.”
SERTOMA is a national service organization that uses the first syllables of “SERvice TO MANkind” in its name, and the annual Service to Mankind Award seeks to recognize an individual in the community whose service impacts many toward the betterment of all.
Gleneagle Sertoma Club meets the first and third Wednesday (virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic) of each month. Interested persons are welcome to contact the club through www.gleneaglesertoma.org for more information.