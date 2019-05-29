Thanks to the Gleneagle Sertoma Club, local military veterans will sleep easier, sooner.
During the March 13 bomb cyclone, record-setting winds severely damaged and even ripped off parts of the roof of the Crawford House, run by the Colorado Veterans Resource Coalition, in downtown Colorado Springs, depriving local vets of a place to live. Water seeped in and extensively damaged the interior of the building, making in unlivable.
On May 22, members of Gleneagle Sertoma presented a $6,000 donation to Crawford House representatives, providing a much-needed boost to the nonprofit’s recovery efforts.
“Our donation will be a small effort to alleviate a large need,” wrote Gleneagle Sertoma member and Tri-Lakes resident Joe Gray in an email to The Tribune.
Gray is a longtime supporter of Crawford House and helped organize fundraising efforts, including Spirits of Spring, a food-and-wine-tasting event held at the Antlers Hotel. Proceeds from Spirits of Springs sponsors and donations resulted in the $6,000 check given to Crawford House last week. Gray added that the donation will go towards replacing the roof, necessary electrical, heating and plumbing work, mold removal, and replacement of bedding, damaged partitions and other items in the house.
The Crawford House is named after William J. Crawford, a U.S. Army veteran and Medal of Honor who lived in Colorado Springs. The building was constructed in 1969 as a motel and the Colorado Veterans Resource Coalition (CVRC) purchased the building with donations. The rooms are like standard hotel rooms with beds, dressers, nightstands and shared bathrooms. CVRC operates Crawford House via a contract with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs; the VA provides Crawford House with $30,000 to $35,000 a month to operate the facility.
The Crawford House seeks to transition veterans battling substance abuse and homelessness into self-sufficiency and permanent housing. They boast an impressive 85 percent success rate, with some former residents now even serving in CVRC management roles.
Crawford House residents are referrals from the VA substance abuse and homeless programs, and many go through a 30-day substance abuse treatment program upon entry. Homeless residents work with licensed case managers who connect with other agencies to provide residents with clothing and toiletries, along with resume assistance and job opportunities. The homeless program runs for 90 days, though in some cases, it can be extended. CVRC does limit resident stays to a maximum of one year.
After the bomb cyclone, CVRC/Crawford House Program Director Jerome Ford immediately moved Crawford House residents and staff offices into two houses next door that are rental homes provided by CVRC for other veterans. Then, the displaced vets were moved into the Travelers Uptown Motel around the corner until they could progress into permanent housing. CVRC funded the motel stays with its savings, organizational funds, donations and income from the two rental homes. Crawford House can provide lodging for up to 20 occupants, though at the time of the storm, 15 residents were in place.
As CVRC had damage from the storm assessed, they realized, due to the building’s age, wiring and gas lines would need to be completely redone and ongoing water seepage was causing mold growth and damage to the building’s interior. Since the space was unlivable, the VA canceled its Crawford House contract. Once the building has been repaired, the VA will have the building inspected and consider renewing the contract.
Despite the adversity, Ford said he remains optimistic about the future of the Crawford House. Electricians were scheduled to begin the rewiring and placing new gas lines on Thursday; the project should take about three to four weeks, after which the roofing can begin, which should take about three to four days. The building has been “red tagged,” preventing access, so once the roof is finished, people can enter the building to further assess damage to the interior. Ford anticipates that all wooden items like furniture will need to be replaced.
CVRC is hoping that Crawford House will be habitable by mid-July. To learn more or make a donation, visit cvrcforvets.org, call 473-8150 or stop by their temporary staff office at 425 S. Weber St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Sertoma, which stands for the first three syllables of each word in “Service to Mankind,” has five local chapters, including the Gleneagle Club. They are involved with local charities and fundraisers and specialize in providing assistance to the hearing impaired via their HEARS program (Hearing Education and Assistance from Rocky Mountain Sertoma). Hearing loss is a prevalent issue among aging vets and service members due to their proximity to the firing of ammunition and artillery.