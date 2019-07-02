You may be wondering who's the force behind the patriotic July 4 American flag display along Gleneagle Drive in Monument all these years.
For decades it's been a tradition for the Gleneagle Sertoma Club to plant flags in the neighborhood on Independence Day.
Realtor Terry Galloway started putting the flags out in 2000 to advertise her business, and when she joined the Gleneagle Sertoma Club three years later she suggested the group carry on the tradition as a community service.
A group of 18 club volunteers and members of Boy Scout Troop 194 will gather bright and early on Wednesday morning, July 3, to place the more than 400 flags along 2.5 miles of Gleneagle Drive, from Struthers Road to Baptist Road.
“It is always fun, and it really feels good when the neighborhood starts to wake up and cars begin driving flag-lined Gleneagle Drive. Many honk and share their encouragement and joy in celebrating the Fourth of July with this neighborhood tradition,” says Garrett Barton, Gleneagle Sertoma treasurer.
Sertoma, an international organization of community service volunteers, is in its second century of "SERvice TO MAnkind." The primary mission of Sertoma is hearing health, extending speech and hearing services to those in need.
Learn more about Gleneagle Sertoma at gleneaglesertoma.org or by calling Barton at 433-5396.