Gleneagle Sertoma presented a check for $10,000 to the Southern Colorado Law Enforcement Foundation of the Colorado Springs Police Protective Association to benefit the family of fallen Fountain officer Julian Becerra at its recent social “business & PLEASURE” event at Beasts and Brews.

Sherryl Dillon, CEO of the CSPPA and the foundation, accepted the check, along with board members John Kay of the Fountain Police Department and Patrick David of the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Special guest speaker for the evening was Doug Price, President and CEO of “VisitCOS.” Smith shared information about the “Olympic City USA” branding and area attractions, new and old.

The primary fundraisers for Gleneagle Sertoma include “Spirits of Spring” on the evening of April 26 at The Antlers Wyndham Hotel. The admission ticket will give attendees tastings of several wines as well as food options from local restaurants.

There will also be both live and silent auctions.

On August 23, the 22nd annual “Patriot Golf Tournament” fundraiser will be held at the Broadmoor. In addition to participating paid foursomes, Gleneagle Sertoma invites foursomes from local first responder units and military installations to play at no cost.

Those interest in visiting a meeting may contact Membership VP Duane Gritzmaker at dwgritz@gmail.com.