Boy Scouts aren't just for boys anymore - at least not in Gleneagle.

An all-girls troop has been added to the very successful Boy Scout Troop 194, which has produced over 100 Eagle Scouts.

“The value of including all siblings and family members in the wonderful world of scouting is tremendous for our community,” District Executive David Durkee said at the April 19th meeting of the club.

Girls troop scoutmaster Christine Pollard has three boys that have been or currently are in Troop 194. Her daughter, Kaitlynn, 13, is excited to be a member of the linked “Troop 194-Girls” and earn merit badges and take on challenges similar to those her brothers have experienced.

Eight girls who are sisters of current scouts will be the first to be enrolled, and more in the community are expressing interest, according the Gleneagle Sertoma Club, which chartered Troop 194-Boys 30 years ago and will charter the new girls troop.

Pollard led the proposal, and now the creation, of the all-girls troop that will be linked with Troop 194-Boys.

“Many families are challenged to take their sons and daughters to different locations and different nights of the week to attend youth activities,” said Pollard. “Our community needs to offer our families one program to bring everyone together to enjoy the great outdoors and instill positive values for our children to live by.”

The boy and girl Scout Troops 194 are two separate troops, but they will share resources such as a joint adult leadership committee, merit badge counselors, and troop equipment like trailers, troop patrol boxes, kayaks, and climbing gear.

The all-girls troop will schedule and conduct separate activities from the boys where appropriate. Some of the activities the all-girl troop has planned for this coming year include a summer camp out, paddle boarding at Palmer Lake, USAFA B-52 camp out and summer and fall bike riding trips.

Both troops welcome local families to contact them to consider joining this family of scouting program they have to offer our community.

“The Gleneagle Sertoma Club believes this is a great service we can offer the youth of our community by chartering these two troops,” Sertoma Club President Larry Oliver said.

To learn more about Troop 194-Boys and 194-Girls in northern El Paso County visit their website at csscouts.org or visit them on Facebook at Troop 194 Gleneagle. To learn more about the Gleneagle Sertoma Club visit them at www.gleneagleevents.org.