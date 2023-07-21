Mike Girard wasted little time going from soldier to distiller.

The 3 Hundred Days Distilling owner concluded a 23-year Army career in Infantry and an EOD (Explosive Ordinance Disposal) technician in 2013.

By the third quarter of 2014, Girard owned a business and even built the majority of the facility by himself.

"My old man was one of those people who said, 'We don't hire people to do things we can do ourselves,'" Girard said. "The taste room, the way it looks, the roadhouse-style to it. I built the bar and everything myself. The only thing I didn't do was plumbing and electric. I had guys in here for that to make sure it was up to code."

Girard's road to ownership began in unique fashion during his final deployment as an EOD in Afghanistan.

Girard said while overseas and after work, he had an abundance of downtime.

While some soldiers played video games or watched movies, Girard went through an assortment of hobbies.

"I bought a tattoo kit, I did a lot of drawing — I went to art school before I got in the Army," Girard said. "I would reload ammo, I make cigar box guitars and a few other things."

One day, Girard overheard a few buddies discussing how to make moonshine and the conversation piqued his interest.

Girard admitted he knew little about making moonshine aside from, “what I saw on the Discovery Channel."

"They were saying they could use Coca-Cola or Sprite or something with a high sugar content as their fermentable," Girard said. "I started doing a little research to see if it was even feasible and all the ingredients I could order online."

Girard also required equipment to ferment the ingredients.

As an EOD technician in Afghanistan, Girard had no issue finding a makeshift apparatus to help him on his moonshine-making journey.

"One of the most common devices we pulled out of the ground was pressure cookers that had a lot of metal in them," Girard said. "Those were filled with homemade explosives ... We defused and saved a bunch of those and had them in our training locker. I took one of those that was a former (improvised explosive device), cleaned the explosives residue out of it, polished it up and that was pretty much all I needed."

Girard said he used root beer as a fermentable in a three-gallon bucket, mixed the necessary ingredients and created a suitable concoction.

"That was my first experiment with making moonshine," Girard said. "I tested it and it burned blue. From everything I read that meant it was good. 'Blue you're true, red you're dead.'"

Girard continued tinkering with the process, especially after his medical retirement from the Army in late 2013.

While figuring out life post-military, Girard sent a sample of his drink to a friend who works at Republic National Distributing Company, a liquor distributing company in Denver.

"(My friend) gave it to his brother and his brother's business partner at a Broncos tailgate party and they really liked it," Girard said. "They reached out to me and we put together a business meeting. ... We started building out our distillery and by September (2014) we were fully legal and sold our first bottle by Black Friday that November."

Girard has owned 3 Hundred Days Distilling since 2014 and has earned numerous awards including for an apple pie moonshine.

He said the distillery has a family atmosphere and welcomes those who desire a drink.

But bartenders will not over serve customers and create a dangerous situation for anyone.

"Our Moonshine is to enhance a good time, not create problems," Girard said.