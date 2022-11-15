Tis the season for many holidays! There’s Thanksgiving right around the corner, then Hannukah, winter solstice, Christmas and Kwanzaa. It definitely becomes a busy time for everyone — putting up decorations, preparing meals and hosting guests, purchasing gifts, attending community celebrations, and traveling to visit with family and friends. Thankfully Pikes Peak Library District can help you get ready for the holiday season in so many ways.
If you’re seeking out recipes for a holiday gathering or family meal, we have plenty of cookbooks in our physical and digital collections. There are also options for holiday crafting and decorating as well as the history of holiday traditions and so much more. And, don’t forget about holiday music and movies for checkout or 24/7 streaming. Browse our catalog and eLibrary by visiting ppld.org.
Participate in one of our holiday-themed programs and activities happening this month and next — no library card needed! There are take-and-make kits available for pickup at all libraries, including ones for fall table runners and conversation starters, cinnamon roll mug cakes, and self-care. Other programs include holiday cardmaking, DIY snow globes, and family holiday movie marathons, in addition to ornament making at Palmer Lake Library on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and a “Wrap & Yap Party” at Monument Library on Monday, Dec. 19. You also can visit your local library to fill out holiday cards for loved ones, and PPLD will stamp and mail them for you. Check out our full calendar of events at ppld.librarymarket.com.
Want to make a DIY gift for your loved ones? Then why not use your library card to help bring a creative vision to life in one of our creative spaces! Our makerspaces at East, Manitou Springs, and Sand Creek libraries, along with Library 21c, offer access to equipment (and the materials for them) like 3D printers, laser engraving and cutting machines, vinyl and die cutters, sewing machines, and other assorted handicraft and art tools. We have equipment training resources, as well as open houses and classes, to help you get started. You can create special presents from personalized ornaments, engraved cups, jewelry and toys to picture frames, clothing and stuffed animals. Or, come use our studio at Library 21c or Sand Creek Library to create some DIY memories with an audio or video recording, or even still photography with our green screen. Some of PPLD’s studio equipment is even available for checkout. Find out more about our makerspace and studio equipment at ppld.org/create.
Another option: Get gifts for your family while supporting your Library! The Friends of PPLD sponsors and supports numerous programs and events to further the enjoyment of reading and love for books for all individuals. They’re best known their bi-annual book sales and volunteer-run bookstores in each library, where they sell gently used books, movies, CDs, magazines and more with prices ranging from 25 cents to $3 each. Visit your local library to see what’s available in the Friends’ bookstore or shop online for specialty items at ppld.org/friends.
This is only a sampling of all that PPLD offers you during the holiday season and throughout the year. I would love to hear how the Library helps you get ready to celebrate this time of year.
Michelle Ray is Chief Communications Officer for Pikes Peak Library District. Besides touting all that the library offers, the Kentucky native enjoys spending time with her husband, stepchildren and pets, plus hiking, paddling and volunteering. She can be reached at mray@ppld.org or by calling 719-531-6333, ext. 6401.