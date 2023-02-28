It’s rare I am able to come up with something “special” to do with my kids to help create new memories.

I admit it: When it comes to entertaining my three kids and exposing to something which may have a memorable effect on them, I tend to fall into events and experiences similar to those to which they’ve already been exposed.

However, I found one event which allowed us all to have a wonderful time together and create a unique memory for them.

When I was a kid, I was a big fan of the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), later named World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Given my age, this was the era of wrestlers like Hulk Hogan, Rowdy Roddy Piper and Andre the Giant, before he passed away. Back in Providence, where I grew up, I attended a handful of WWF events including a "Friday Night Main Event" live television event.

As I became a teenager, I fell away from my fanship. I eventually found the storylines and characters of mainstream professional wrestling becoming redundant.

Later, prior to the turn of the century, I renewed my fanship during what is now called the WWF “Attitude” era. This was a handful of years where the top superstars were The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin and members of Degeneration X. Again, I fell away from my fanship because of the redundancy of storylines and characters.

As far as pro wrestling goes, I tend to take a 10-year break before renewing my fanship to allow new wrestlers to come forward, become superstars, create their own storylines, etc. At that point, I’ll start watching again, just to see what a new generation has to offer.

As I am always looking for new experiences to which I can expose my kids, I did a Google search to see what regional pro-wrestling events may be in the area and upcoming. I found a Jan. 20 Colorado Wrestling Connection (CWC) event at Hillside Community Center in Colorado Springs. As I was at a crossroads for child entertainment, I decided to take the kids.

Thanks to streaming platforms like Peacock, I have been recently bingeing old archives of the WWF’s "Wrestlemanias," the Royal Rumbles and weekly episodes of "Monday Night Raw." While I watch the episodes in my nostalgic intent, the kids are around, asking questions about whether the wrestlers are actually hurting each other. They expressed their concern for wrestlers who started bleeding from the fights. So I eventually told them what professional wrestling was. They understood pro wrestling was a mix of athleticism, stunts and theatrical storylines intended to captivate an audience.

So when I decided to take the kids to the local CWC event, I kept the event a secret. I merely told them I was taking them to something fun and special. They kept asking for hints, but I stood firm with my secrecy. When we walked into Hillside Community Center and its gymnasium, the kids saw the wrestling ring set up at center court. Once they realized the event we came to attend, they turned to me and with somewhat disdain they said, “Really? You took us to a wrestling match?”

Yes, I did. You’re going to have fun, so deal with it, I told them.

I bought them snacks. I bought them prizes from a couple of the vendors there. Soon, the event started, and that’s when I, as a father, went to work. Starting from the first match, I showed the kids the enjoyment of a pro-wrestling event, especially a local one, if you aren’t familiar with the characters, is all about identifying the faces and the heels. Faces are what heroes are called in pro wrestling. Heels is the name for the villains.

Even though this was our first exposure to the CWC, I was extremely vocal in my cheers and taunts toward the faces and heels of the evening, hoping the kids would follow suit. They did, more so than I could have hoped. What the kids quickly realized was the event I brought them to allowed them to abandon what they’ve been taught is their “indoor” voice. They shouted for their favorites. They “boo’d” the heels. They were able to let go and immerse themselves into the evening. My son actually lost his voice by the end of the night, screaming in favor of his favorites.

Now, as a review, the CWC put on a fantastic event. The wrestlers did very well to present their personas and characters. It was easy to determine the faces and heels, and the performers were extremely personable to the crowd. Everyone involved seemed to understand they each had a part in creating an experience, more so than just an athletic spectacle, and performed accordingly. It truly was a fantastic event my kids and I enjoyed together immensely.

After the show was over, the kids and I were walking back to our vehicle and I asked them, “OK, how fun was that?” My oldest (12) said, “That was a lot of fun.”

My son (9) said, “I lost my voice. That was a great way to scream and get out any frustrations you have.”

My youngest girl (9) — I have boy/girl twins — decided to take a more adult approach to her personal review and said, “That was way more fun in person than watching it on TV.”

Daddy for the win.

Now I have another means of entertainment of which to take the kids, but I know it can’t stop there. Kids are fickle. Eventually they’ll need more. For now, the CWC appears to offer a spectacle to keep their eyes wide.

Benn Farrell is a Monument-based freelance writer and playwright.