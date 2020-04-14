When a friend texted a picture of a sign indicating El Paso County parks were closed I cried out in alarm and bewilderment. Earlier that day I had communicated with the El Paso County parks director and he had mentioned nothing about a closure. Further examination revealed it was El Paso County, Texas where both city and county parks had been closed due to the pandemic.
I breathed a huge sigh of relief but it gave me pause. If parks could be closed in Texas and other states could we see our parks closed?
State Parks are closed in Washington (until May 4) and in Oregon (May 8). Similar closures and limitations have been put in place in California, New York and Pennsylvania. Yellowstone, Grand Teton, the Great Smoky Mountains and Rocky Mountain National Park are all closed.
Few argue the value of time spent outdoors. It’s good for us physically and mentally. Especially now, with many of us spending most of our day indoors. Minutes spent outside in the sunshine and fresh air help combat anxiety and depression.
So does spreading out and giving other users space.
If your favorite park or trail seems a bit crowded, try to find a new area to explore — preferably not far from your home.
Public officials are paying attention. If we don’t make good choices, we could, temporarily, lose some of our options for outdoor recreation and stress relief.
One tool: check out the Trails and Open Space Coalition’s list of “Get Out – Spread Out” options, trailheads with generally fewer cars; smaller parks that see less foot traffic; trails where people can spread out with good separation.
Trail etiquette now has an added component. Be prepared to move to the side of the trail or even step off if you can’t pass another hiker or cyclist and maintain six feet of separation. By all means, stay on the trail as often as possible but safe distancing is not just a courtesy — it is of critical importance.
More and more hikers and cyclists seem to be sporting masks for busy portions of a trail, a great idea.
Bottom line, none of this is a permanent change. Let’s bend a little, hopefully maintain access to our trails, parks and open spaces and stay as physically and mentally healthy as possible.
Susan Davies is executive director of the 30-year-old Trails and Open Space Coalition. Send any questions and comments to susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.