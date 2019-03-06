Get out of Town: Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum at the old Lowry Air Force Base in Denver
We have a number of opportunities in Colorado to learn about aviation and space history. Locally, we have the Peterson Air and Space Museum on Peterson Air Force Base and also the National Museum of World War II Aviation. Both are very well done, and if you haven’t visited them, I encourage you to do so. There is also a first-class aviation and space museum in Denver. Located on the old Lowry Air Force Base (AFB), the Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum and is well worth your time.
First, a bit of background. In northern El Paso County we have, of course, quite a bit of Air Force presence. Not only the Air Force Academy, but also Peterson AFB, and just east of town, Schriever AFB. On the east side of Denver, in Aurora, is Buckley AFB, which is still active. But if you are relatively new to Colorado, you might not realize that Denver was home to an important air base. Called Lowry AFB, it was active from 1937 to 1994 and was a significant training base. According to the museum’s Visitor Guide, Lowry was primarily a technical training center, and “ ... graduated more than 1.1 million enlisted members and officers in skills ranging from armament to photography, tremendously strengthening the country’s war efforts in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Cold War.” Lowry was named after Lt. Francis Lowry, a Denver native. He was an observer/gunner in WW I and was killed in 1918 when his aircraft was hit by enemy fire near Crepion, France.
There are likely a number of retired Air Force in our area who spent some time training at Lowry. For a while, the base was home to Undergraduate Space Training, the lead-in training for new space operators.
When Lowry closed in 1994 (flying operations had stopped in 1966), the Air Force faced a challenge: what to do with the base? There was prime real estate involved. Briefly, the Lowry Redevelopment Authority was created. According to a display at the museum, hundreds of citizens participated in the public planning process. According to a display at the museum, “Lowry was the first large urban, master-planned community in Colorado.” Today, the mix of homes, businesses, schools and parks along with historic preservation has been a real success story.
The museum is in one of the hangars that still exist (Hangar No. 1). There are also quite a number of aircraft displays, including a B-1A Lancer, several “Century Series” fighters (F-100, F-101, F-102, F-104), and a Navy F-14A Tomcat, to name a few. An imposing B-52B greets you outside as you enter. Interestingly, in addition to the aircraft displays and space activity information, there are a number of simulators available for your enjoyment, at extra cost. They looked inviting — if I go to the area again I plan to take some “rides.” Those of you who really know your history will also know that Lowry was the first home of the Air Force Academy. The first class started there in 1955 — classes were held there until 1958 before the permanent campus was completed in northern Colorado Springs.
Just a few blocks away from the museum is another historical structure: the Eisenhower Chapel. President Eisenhower’s wife, born Mamie Geneva Doud, had family in Denver, and Dwight and Mamie were married in Denver. During the presidential years, the Eisenhowers would fly into Lowry to visit her family in Denver and spend the summer. Many times they attended church at the chapel.
Getting to the museum is not difficult, unless you hit Denver traffic at the wrong time. The museum is at 7711 East Academy Boulevard in Denver. While there are several options for getting there, I took I-225 to East 6th Ave. and then headed west; 6th Avenue eventually turns into East Lowry Boulevard. You will see Hangar No.1 on your right, and taking a right onto North Syracuse Street gets you to your destination. Visit wingsmuseum.org for details.
For those interested in the Apollo lunar landing program, the museum is presenting “Apollo Palooza” this summer from July 13 to 20. The museum is also expanding to a second location near Centennial Airport — see explorationofflight.org for more information.
Doug McCormick is retired from the Air Force after spending 21 years as a space operator. He started his own business, American History Tours, LLC, and specializes in taking people to see locations associated with significant American history. Send your questions and feedback to doug@historytoursamerica.com.