A few months back I wrote an article about some of the sights in Pueblo including the Heroes Plaza-National Medal of Honor Memorial and the El Pueblo History Museum. Some readers pointed out to me that there is more to see in Pueblo. They were right. In downtown Pueblo I recently visited the Center for American Values — well worth the time to visit.
The mission statement for the Center for American Values is, “To honor the extreme sacrifices made to help sustain America’s values and to ensure these extraordinary actions are preserved ... forever.” A co-founder for the Center is Drew Dix, a Medal of Honor recipient whose hometown is Pueblo. Per one of the Center handouts, “It was Dix’s deep commitment to America that became the Center’s mission, stemming from his personal desire for all generations to understand and never lose sight of the countless sacrifices made.”
When you enter the Center you immediately notice the portrait gallery. There are over 150 photographic portraits of Congressional Medal of Honor recipients. On the bottom of each portrait is a statement by the recipient. The statements are both insightful and humbling. The portraits are arranged by war, and there are recent additions for actions during the Global War on Terrorism. One example of a statement, by Clarence Sasser (Army, retired specialist): “I often see people proclaim their patriotism on their sleeve. I believe it thrives best when nurtured in their hearts and minds.” Another from Jack Jacobs (Army, retired colonel): “Freedom is purchased with the lives of those magnificent people who value American liberty above all.”
In addition to the portraits there is a small theater which has a video featuring a number of recipients. I definitely recommend taking the time to see the video.
There are also displays commemorating 9/11. One is a U.S. flag, called the Flag of Honor, which contains the names of those killed in the terrorist attacks on that day. Another displays World Trade Center steel. In fact, the entrance to the Center is a permanent World Trade Center Steel Memorial that was dedicated on May 18, 2012. According to the narrative, the steel for the memorial was donated to the City of Pueblo by the New York City Fire Department. Further, “Now and forever, the two pillars lift the precious steel to the sky in the direction of New York City.”
It is interesting to note the Center hosts educational lessons through an outreach program. There is also a Center for American Values mobile classroom featuring Honor, Integrity, and Patriotism educational programs. See americanvaluescenter.org for details.
It isn’t difficult to get to the Center, but it is a bit tricky to find the entrance. The Center’s address is 101 S. Main St., Riverwalk Suite 100 (81003). Take I-25 south to Pueblo, exit 98B. Turn right and head west on 1st Street (turns into West City Center Drive). Look for South Main Street (it isn’t far) and take a left. The Center for American Values will be on your right (about two-and-a-half blocks south of City Center Drive). While the building is on the west side of the street, I recommend parking in the parking garage across the street on the east side as parking spots close to the building on the street weren’t apparent. The parking garage address is 110 S. Main St. Parking is free. You will have to cross Main Street at the traffic light right next to the garage. Once you are on the west side of the street you will see a sign for the Center. The walking path goes down to the Riverwalk and then it is a short distance to the entrance. You will know you are close if you look up and see the sign for “Twenty One Steak” which is on the building above the entrance.
Doug McCormick is retired from the Air Force after 21 years as a space operator. He spent 14 years as a defense contractor supporting Air Force Space Command. He is now a tour guide and has his own business, American History Tours LLC, specializing in taking people to see locations associated with significant American history. Contact McCormick at doug@historytoursamerica.com.