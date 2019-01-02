Get Out of Town: For a closer-to-home trip, check out Peterson Air and Space Museum
This month, I’m sharing a “trip” you can take to the east part of Colorado Springs that will be worth your time: the Peterson Air and Space Museum.
What is now the Colorado Springs Airport and Peterson AFB began in 1927 when the municipal airport opened with two runways. The museum sits on the original airport site, and three original structures remain.
One of the original structures was called the “Broadmoor Hangar.” This hangar was built in 1930 for use by Broadmoor Hotel customers.
Shortly after the start of World War II, Colorado Springs Army Air Base was created and became a training base for photo reconnaissance operations. 1st Lt. Edward J. Peterson was assigned and became the Operations Officer for the 14th Photographic Reconnaissance Squadron in July 1942. On Aug. 8 he was testing a P-38 Lightning after an engine change. Shortly after takeoff an engine failed (the Lightning had two engines) and Peterson was severely injured and died. The base was renamed in his honor in 1942 and became Peterson Army Air Base. For many years the base was known as Peterson Field or just “Pete Field.” The base was renamed Peterson Air Force Base in 1976.
The museum includes numerous aircraft displays, including three Canadian Forces aircraft. I recommend touring the EC-121T “Warning Star” aircraft — see a docent to gain entry as it may be locked.
In addition to aircraft displays, in the original City Hangar are a number of displays relating to Air Force ICBM history, Ballistic Missile Early Warning (BMEWS) operations, and Cheyenne Mountain Operations Center history. There is even a Missile Procedures Trainer display for the retired Peacekeeper missile system. I was assigned to a BMEWS site at Clear, Ala., in 1980-81, and the museum visit brought back some memories.
For those without a military ID, you must have a base pass to gain access to Peterson AFB and the museum. Call 556-4915 or access the online visit request form at least one day in advance.
See petemuseum.org and go to the visitor information tab for details. A state or federal issued photo ID is required, and drivers will need proof of insurance and registration for their vehicles. You will pick up your pass at the Peterson AFB West Gate Visitors Center.
To get onto the base and to the Visitor’s Center, take Airport Road east. After crossing Powers Boulevard, the road turns into Stewart Avenue. The Visitor’s Center will be on the right (south) side of the road. The entrance gate to the base is just beyond the Visitor’s Center. To get to the museum, stay on Stewart Avenue until you run into Peterson Boulevard. Take a right onto Peterson Boulevard and the museum will be a short distance on your left.
Doug McCormick is retired from the Air Force after spending 21 years as a space operator. He started his own business, American History Tours, LLC, and specializes in taking people to see locations associated with significant American history. Send your questions and feedback to doug@historytoursamerica.com.