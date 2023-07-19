The beautiful sunny days of summer inspire many people to get out of the house to enjoy outdoor recreation and visit attractions around the community. Taking time to explore our region in different ways fosters connection with your home and community. Pikes Peak Library District creates many opportunities for anyone to get connected and explore the Pikes Peak region. Events and programs at our libraries around El Paso County bring the community together to enjoy activities, learn new skills, hear from speakers on a variety of topics, and more. Families with kids and teens will especially enjoy the special Summer Adventure programming we have throughout July. Having a library card through PPLD opens even more opportunities to engage and explore.

Your library card helps you get outside and discover what local natural areas have to offer by visiting one of Colorado’s fabulous State Parks. Experience the natural beauty and outdoor recreation opportunities our state has to offer by checking out a Colorado State Park backpack. Each backpack contains a Colorado State Parks pass, Leave No Trace information, activity ideas, Colorado plant and wildlife guide, binoculars, and other items that people of all ages will enjoy. Venture into one of the State Parks near home, or get away to more distant parks and enjoy the journey. These backpacks are made possible thanks to a partnership with the Colorado Department of Education, State Library, local library systems, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife. They are a popular item, so be sure to plan your trip ahead of time so that you can get on the holds list.

You don’t have to go far from home to have memorable experiences. If you have children in your life, you can transform any outdoor time into an adventure by checking out a Junior Ranger Pack. These packs, designed for ages 7 – 13, provide self-guided activities that encourage children and their families to engage with their outdoor surroundings by observing, describing, and using their senses to explore. Whether you’re walking your neighborhood, visiting a familiar park, or enjoying somewhere new, experiencing the outdoors in fun new ways like this helps kids build positive memories and develop a new understanding of the natural world around them.

Taking time to enjoy local outdoor recreation spaces isn’t the only way to connect with the Pikes Peak region. We are lucky to be surrounded by many interesting museums and attractions to enjoy on your own or with your whole family. The Library’s Pikes Peak Culture Pass program allows you to check out no-cost entry passes into several attractions in our area. Build positive memories while exploring history, art, science, and more at the Money Museum, Space Foundation Discovery Center, Pikes Peak Children’s Museum, and others. By using these passes, you can meet people in the community and delve into local history and culture.

We live in a unique area filled with beautiful sights, intriguing venues, and an incredible community. Pikes Peak Library District is proud to offer opportunities to connect with our area. Everyone deserves to get out and enjoy all that the Pikes Peak region has to offer.

Carla Bamesberger is the Public Relations and Marketing Manager for Pikes Peak Library District. Besides reading and touting all that the District offers, this Coloradoan enjoys spending time with her husband and pets, biking, crafting, and gaming. She can be reached at [email protected] or by calling (719) 531-6333, x6259.