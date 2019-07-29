Colorado U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, previously a marijuana foe, accused the federal government July 23 of endangering the public by refusing to recognize the legitimacy of the marijuana industry.
“In short, the states are leading on this issue, and the federal government has failed to respond,” the Republican said. “It has closed its eyes and plugged its ears and pretended the issue will go away.
“It won’t.”
Gardner, considered one of the most vulnerable senators up for reelection next year, testified before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, which is considering whether to approve the Secure And Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act.
The legislation would give marijuana businesses access to bank services, including loans, credit cards and savings accounts.
Federal law now forbids banks from dealing with marijuana businesses, which thus are forced to conduct nearly all of their transactions in cash.
As a result, the federal government is inadvertently encouraging thefts from pot dispensaries, sometimes with violent and deadly outcomes, Gardner said.
“Stockpiles of cash make the industry a target for thieves,” he said.
A 24-year-old Marine veteran was fatally shot by robbers in 2016 while working as a security guard at a marijuana dispensary in Aurora, he noted.
To date, 33 states have legalized medical marijuana, and 11 allow regulated sales of pot for recreational use.
“What makes the current situation intolerable and untenable is the disconnect between federal and state law,” Gardner said.
He acknowledged that he had been skeptical about marijuana as an industry but changed his mind after the state legalized sales of recreational pot in 2012.
“Several years into legalization in Colorado, I can say that the sky hasn’t fallen,” Gardner said.
Marijuana transactions in Colorado’s $1.5 billion cannabis industry are legal under state law but illegal under federal law, he said. So law firms, accountants, landlords and others risk becoming federal criminals for serving their clients who are in the marijuana business.
“Banks will not accept (marijuana) industry money for fear of regulatory action or federal forfeiture,” Gardner said.
Joanne Sherwood, chief executive officer of Denver-based CityWide Banks, said giving marijuana businesses access to banks would increase tax collection and make the industry more financially transparent.
Under federal law, the businesses often pay their taxes in cash at Internal Revenue Service offices, sometimes bringing in thousands of dollars in backpacks or duffel bags.
“Processing such paper-based returns costs the IRS nearly 17 times more compared to an e-filed return and sometimes requires local tax offices to invest in additional security measures because of the cash payments,” Sherwood said.
In addition, cash transactions make it easier for businesses to hide their income, she said.
“The city of Sacramento, for example, estimated that cannabis dispensaries are underpaying their taxes by up to $9 million per year due to poor record-keeping or filing of inaccurate financial statements with local tax collectors,” Sherwood said.
The SAFE Banking Act could give guidance to an industry riddled with uncertainties over differences in state and federal laws, said John Lord, owner of LivWell Enlightened Health cannabis cultivator, manufacturer and retailer.
In one case, Lord said, he had to carry $3 million in cash to the Denver IRS office to pay his company’s taxes because federal law discourages his business, but state law legalized it.
“It took more than three hours for them to count it all,” he said.
A guidance last year from the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network clarified what services financial institutions can offer to marijuana businesses, but legal obstacles remain, Lord said.
LivWell Enlightened Health runs 15 retail dispensaries in Colorado, has more than 600 employees and collects about $100 million a year in revenue.
The strongest opposition to the SAFE Banking Act came from Garth Van Meter, a spokesman for the anti-marijuana advocacy group Smart Approaches to Marijuana.
He told the Senate committee that risks of addiction and threats to public health that could be promoted by the SAFE Banking Act make it a bad idea.
Smart Approaches to Marijuana “believes no one should be locked up or have the rest of their life ruined just because they got caught with a joint, but we should also not create a new addiction-for-profit industry in the model of Big Tobacco,” Van Meter said.
The Senate hearing took place days after Colorado’s attorney general joined counterparts from 33 other states in a letter urging the Food and Drug Administration to regulate cannabis-derived products such as cannabidiol.
The attorneys general also asked that states be allowed to maintain regulatory control over the emerging market for products derived from the plant.