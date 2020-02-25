Have you tried and failed at gardening in our beautiful high desert environment? If so, you’re not alone. Living thousands of feet above sea level means strong sunlight and whipping winds that can cause even the experts to tremble in their gardening clogs.
According to the Colorado State University Extension, “Low humidity, fluctuating temperatures, a short growing season, poor soil characteristics, watering restrictions (in some cases), wildlife, wildfire, and drying winds make gardening in the mountains a challenge.”
Cassie Olgren, landscape supervisor for the Town of Monument, offers free classes to those who want to improve their gardening skills. First-time gardeners, as well as those experienced in working the soil, are welcome.
During a Feb. 19 High Altitude Landscaping class, aspiring gardeners learned that plants need to be excessively cold hardy in this region.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Hardiness Zone system provides a standard to identify plants that will thrive in certain climates. The Colorado Springs and Monument areas are recognized as 4b to 5b on the USDA Hardiness Zone, which means plants must be able to survive average annual temperature extremes of -10 to 25 degrees Fahrenheit.
“Best to be safe and assume we are in zone 4,” Olgren cautioned.
The most important place for gardeners to start is with their soil, Olgren said. “Soil nutrition and tilth are major factors in plant health and success,” she explained. In general, Pikes Peak region soil is either sandy or gravelly.
Decomposed granite or gravel soil is usually light-colored. It dries out quickly, is unable to absorb heat well and contains very little nitrogen, a key ingredient to healthy soils. Sand particles nestle together such that water flows right through the soile before plant roots can absorb any of it.
The CSU Extension provides soil-test kits if you’re not sure what type of soil you have in your garden. Go to elpaso.extension.colostate.edu/soil-test-kits/.
Adding organic matter to your soil provides the nutrients plants need to live and grow. The extension office suggests amending soil several times per year with 2-3 inches of organic matter, such as alfalfa pellets, compost or aged manure.
Olgren cautioned the class to be sure to only use manure that has been sitting out for a year or two. “It shouldn’t smell like manure anymore,” she told us. Putting fresh manure directly into your garden can damage plants because of the high nitrogen composition.
Tilth is the texture, or airiness, of the soil. Soil should be fluffy, meaning there should be air between soil particles, providing air pockets for roots to breathe, and creating surface area for water to drain slower.
Mulch is a soil conditioner that encourages microbes to grow and prevents drying. “A tidy garden is one that is going to struggle,” Olgren told the class after relaying that a friend removes all mulch off the top of his garden to reveal bare dirt because it looks tidier. In general, you should apply three inches of mulch around plants in your garden.
You can purchase mulch at a local store or consider going to the Black Forest Slash and Mulch (12375 Herring Road). To order mulch here, see tinyurl.com/u4yxmh4.
Once you have conditioned and amended your soil, Olgren suggests buying plants that have been grown locally because they have been hardened to our climate already. She recommends Shirley Poppies for garden color all summer.
The CSU Extention suggests creating and experimenting with various microclimates in your yard: use high-altitude plants that love sun in one area, and experiment with shade-loving plants in more densely forested areas of your property. Catmint works well in the sun, while Vinca or Hardy Plumbago make good groundcovers in the shade.
Fruit trees and plants can be difficult to grow if they flower in the early springtime. Apricot and Apple trees grow best here, says Olgren.
Freddie N., a master gardener with the CSU Extension Ask An Expert, suggests, “Western sun may cause the tree to bloom earlier, and be more subject to storm damage. However, fruit trees do need sun to flower and fruit. It would be better to locate them in a sunny, but not a western exposure.”
The best choices for landscaping your yard are native to Colorado. The Colorado Native Plant Society offers many publications on the CSU Extension website. Planting native varieties is a great way to replace the biodiversity of an area that has been developed recently. Even small yards can help to replace habitat for birds and pollinators.
Because our area is at high risk of wildfire, homeowners should consider plants that reduce wildfire fuel. Varieties of Yarrow, Columbine and Sage are good alternatives. For more plant suggestions go to tinyurl.com/v5er6ed.
Olgren has helpful tips on the Town’s website at townofmonument.org/451/Garden-Landscaping.
Her next class is Waterwise Gardening offered at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, and 10 a.m. on Friday, March 13. Sign up at townofmonument.org/488/Gardening-and-Landscape-Classes.
El Paso County CSU Extension (17 N. Spruce St., Colorado Springs, CO 80905) also offers classes and hands-on workshops locally. Pre-registration is required. elpaso.extension.colostate.edu, click on the Classes and Workshops tab.