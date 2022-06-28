It seemed like gang warfare in my grandmother’s yard. Rather than groups of angry young people causing havoc, it was a raging turf war between “The Chiggers” and “The Sulfurs.”
The members of the chigger gang don’t wear leather jackets or carry tire irons or switchblades. These gang members attack when you least expect it and specialize in terrorizing you in areas of your body where clothes fit very tight. In an attempt to defeat the microscopic gang, I have vivid memories of my sweet mamoh (it’s a Texas thing) spreading the powdery sulfur substance around the yard to kill the tiny red arachnids with shark like teeth.
Chiggers are so crafty in their onslaught; you may not know until hours later that you have been violated. Normally I would spray “Off” brand bug spray on my legs and arms before playing in the yard. In my youthful exuberance, I forgot on one occasion. In the middle of the night, I began to experience what seemed like 10,000 itches. Ten thousand may be an exaggeration, but I wanted to claw the skin off of my legs. The next day, my grandmother painted clear fingernail polish over each of the welts in an attempt to smother the chiggers underneath my skin. She gave me calamine lotion which was incredibly soothing to legs mangled with chigger bites.
Her sulfur yard-treatments would work for a while, but if there were heavy rains it would dilute the sulfur and the little pests would return to her yard. A miracle occurred when my grandmother discovered that chiggers do not like to live in St. Augustine grass. I can remember when she put a small patch of the wonderful grass in her yard and began to water it routinely. That particular grass spreads through its runners and will spread throughout an entire yard given time and copious amounts of water. It took a long time for the St. Augustine grass to spread over my grandmother’s front yard. It chased the chiggers away and also provided a plush front yard devoid of stickers or weeds. Rather than being a yard to be feared, it became a sanctuary from the adults in the house.
Could it be that we can compare St Augustine grass to the principles found in the word of God? The grass has characteristics which resemble the way we should cultivate our spiritual lives. As this particular grass requires a tremendous amount of water to strengthen it from the adversity of chiggers, weeds and intense summer heat, we need the water of the Bible to strengthen the lawn of our spiritual lives from pests, weeds and the heat of adversity that we often encounter. Ephesians 5:26 refers to the washing of water with His word. As the word of God gets into our lives, it spreads into all areas of our life much like the wonder grass of my youth.
By setting yourself up on a regular Bible reading regimen, you help to provide the irrigation to your spiritual lawn so the St. Augustine grass of your life spreads to have a more significant impact on your daily life. Certainly, when we struggle with the issues of life, the word of God and prayer strengthens us for the challenge.
In my grandmother’s yard, the St. Augustine grass transformed the yard into a more wholesome experience for her grandchildren. We no longer had to spray chemicals on our legs and she no longer had to buy sulfur powder to spread throughout the yard. The chiggers and weeds became a thing of the past as the plush grass marched relentlessly to carpet the yard.
We can have a plushness to our spiritual life as long as we irrigate it with God’s word and spending time in His presence. Otherwise, the chiggers, weeds and stickers may dominate.
Tony “T-Bar” Barnes is a 28-year veteran of the Marine Corps and Air Force. He is also retired from the Department of Veteran Affairs and can be reached at tbarnugget@yahoo.com.