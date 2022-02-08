Rummaging through a stack of games I received from jolly ‘ole St. Nick throughout the years got me to reminisce over the fun-filled Christmases of my youth.
I recalled how my siblings and I played Battleship, Hands Down and Rock ‘Em, Sock ‘Em Robots. Dominoes, Pick-Up Sticks and Scrabble also provided hours of entertainment and escape from the mundane world of homework and responsibility. Seems the bearded fat man knew me better than I knew myself.
One of my all-time favorites was Twister, a popular indoor game of physical dexterity. A large vinyl mat peppered with six rows of large colored circles on it with a different color in each row — blue, green, red and yellow — is placed on the floor.
A spinner, attached to a square board, is used to determine where the player has to place their hand or foot. No two players’ body parts can share the same spot. Players are eliminated if they fall, or if their elbow or knee touches the floor.
My siblings and I laughed hysterically as we wrapped our bodies around each other, as a snake does to a tree branch. We wondered how long we could maintain our balance before the floor rushed up to meet us.
“Linda, don’t get your face so close to mine,” my brother, Mike, shouted as she parked her backside against his nose.
Ah, yes, the fun-filled Christmases of my youth.
Then there is Ball and Jacks, a game that can be played indoors on a hard floor or outdoor surface. Toss the ball about 3-4 feet in the air, and scoop up a single jack into your hand before the ball bounces twice. Catch the ball in the same hand before it can bounce twice.
Repeat these steps, but this time hold the first jack in your hand while attempting to scoop up the second jack. Use the same hand you used to pick up the jack to catch the ball. The jack must stay in your hand while grabbing the ball. If you let the ball bounce more than once, your turn ends.
I admit, I became quite good at this game, but not as good as one classmate. I mean, this kid was FAST! “And I thought you were the Flash,” he said of my love for the Detective Comics’ famed scarlet speedster. I felt an air of embarrassment envelop me as he smiled, collected his winnings and walked away.
Then there is Operation, a battery-operated board game that tests players’ hand-eye coordination, steadiness and motor skills. Be careful, though. If you touch the side of the patients’ body, a buzzer will sound off and the patients’ nose lights up. It was from this game I learned my surgical skills are comparable to a pastry chef.
By the way, do you know about the recently released Life Happens board game named in honor of this monthly column? The game includes a 6-foot stand-up cardboard caricature of yours truly and five rolled up copies of the Pikes Peak Courier. The object of the game is to see who can knock the caricature over from 30 feet away. The loser gets interviewed by yours truly.
Granted, it isn’t the best board game ever created. However, it could be a great stress reliever for someone wishing to take out their frustrations on a certain newspaper scribbler.
William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy photojournalist and editor. He has lived in southern Colorado 22 years. Contact William with comments or ideas for his column at nutmeg120395@yahoo.com.