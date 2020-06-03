Gallery 132 in Monument announced May 22 via email that the co-op would stay in business for as long as possible after previously announcing in late April that it would close at the end of May as a result of the economic effects of the novel coronavirus.
“We had so many of you tell us how sad you were to hear we were closing, so we’ve decided to stick it out as long as possible!” stated the gallery’s email.
The co-op is holding classes again. Register for these classes at gallery132.com/classes-4. The gallery is also accepting applications for guest artists. Email jennifer@gallery132.com for information.
“Your heartfelt feedback means so much. Thank you for your tremendous support and encouragement,” the email said.
Patrons are asked to practice social distancing in the store. Hand sanitizer will be available so visitors to the gallery can clean their hands prior to shopping. Those with masks are asked to consider wearing them in the store.
Gallery 132’s June hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. The gallery is located at 251 Front St. in Monument.
— Written by Breeanna Jent