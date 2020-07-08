The Tri-Lakes Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
GALLERY 132 ANNOUNCES BRICK AND MORTAR CLOSURE DATE
Gallery 132 announced last week it will close its brick and mortar doors at 251 Front St., Suite 8, on Saturday, July 11.
The gallery is offering 20% off everything in the store. Additionally, Gallery 132 said it was exploring an online store to give residents access to their favorite Colorado artists. Classes will also continue, but will be held in private homes.
A list of classes for July, and some for August, is available at gallery132.com/classes.
MVEA MEMBERS ELECT RIGGINS AND GORDON TO BOARD
During its 79th annual meeting of members, held virtually June 4, Mountain View Electric Association members filled two open director seats.
Incumbent Rick Gordon was re-elected to represent District 2, and Jim Riggins was elected to represent District 7, which includes Monument and Woodmoor.
Riggins ran against District 7 representative Donna Andersen-Van Ness, who served MVEA members for 11 years.
Since she was elected in 2011, Andersen-Van Ness played an integral role in retiring capital credits, balancing rate adjustments and supporting increased member engagement.
Andersen-Van Ness also pursued specialized training and education through the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association to better serve MVEA members. In the fall of 2017 and again this year, she earned the Director Gold certificate, the pinnacle of NRECA’s Board Director education program.
Riggins holds master’s degrees in electrical engineering, military art and science, and national security strategy.
He is a Senior Executive Fellow from the Harvard University Kennedy School of Government.
Riggins retired after 30 years in the Air Force, serving as a research engineer, pilot, operational planner and weapon systems programmer. He also served as an operations group commander and vice wing commander.
He is a retired small business owner as a home energy rater and professional building analyst, providing consulting to builders and architects on energy efficient building construction and residential and commercial energy audits.
Riggins and his wife, Elise, live in a net-zero energy house they designed.
Gordon has been an MVEA Board Member since 1992. He currently serves on the Building and Facilities, Annual Meeting, Policy, Wage & Salary, Budget and Audit Committees.
Gordon is also president and chairman of Tri-State Generation & Transmission Association Inc. Board of Directors and past president, Big Sandy School Board. He also served three years on the Farm Agents Advisory Council of the Farmer Alliance Mutual Insurance Company, and is a past member of the National Farm and Crop Insurance Technical Committee for Independent Insurance Agents of America as well as a past board member of the Professional Independent Insurance Agents of Colorado.
Gordon graduated from Simla High School and received his Bachelor of Science in Agronomy from Colorado State University in 1975.
He owns and operates Gordon Insurance, an independent insurance agency with offices in Limon, Calhan, Flagler and Sterling.
— Compiled by Breeanna Jent