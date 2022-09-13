In Park County, Eleven Mile State Park is best known for its recreation on water. Kayakers, sailors, stand-up paddelboarders and anglers mingle on the 3,400 surface-acre reservoir. But the offerings on land are enticing, too.
Many opt for one of the 325 campsites, accommodating tents and hook-up trailers. But we’ve always found few take advantage of the trails.
Sure, it’s a modest system — a series of loops covering about five miles. But the variety of nature packed into that is surprising.
First, the views: the rock-festooned Tarryall Range all encompassing and a regal Pikes Peak and rolling Continental Divide. The reservoir shimmers in frequent sight, too. And along the trails you’ll be met by pines, aspens, meadows and rock gardens.
A fine introduction is the Coyote Ridge Trail, which accounts for the Ponderosa and Aspen loops as they’re mapped and marked.
We started from the southeast corner of the Coyote Ridge parking lot, electing to do the loop counter-clockwise. Ponderosa Trail skirts a scenic cove before springing to the left at a marker pointing straight to the campground. Go left, beside the tree-bordered wetlands.
At the next post, go right. And at the next post where you could go right for Midland Trail — the longer of the loops — stay straight for the Aspen Trail. Ahead, you’ll marvel at a mountain-shaped outcrop.
The trail trends north and gently rises to an overlook with a bench.
At a marker beside a small cave, stay straight, continuing down through granite passages.
Ahead, slightly off trail before the return to the parking lot, a table-like rock offers the best vista.
Trip log: 1.38 miles round trip, 210 feet elevation
Difficulty: Easy
Getting there: Take 1-25 south to Colorado Springs, then head west on U.S. 24 through Woodland Park and Florissant. In Lake George, turn left for County Road 90. Continue about 10 miles to the park.
FYI: $9 day fee per vehicle. Hiking only. Day use 6 a.m.-10 p.m.
