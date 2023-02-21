I wonder if we ever would have had the beautiful Psalms of the Bible if David the shepherd boy had of owned a smartphone. Would he have been too busy looking at Instagram to be aware of the presence of God? Would he have penned the ‘the heavens declare the glory of the Lord’ found in Psalms 19:1? Would David have even noticed or would his gaze have been downward playing a Hebrew version of Words with Friends?

Before smartphones were an object of distraction, I came to faith in Christ when I was in my early 20s and driving an Air Force refueling truck for a living. Although raised in church, I came to realize a relationship with Jesus Christ was vibrant and exciting. I may have missed it as I grew up, but I remembered church being monotonous, droll and mundane. At age 18, I turned my back on it. I imagine there were challenging sermons and Sunday School teachers encouraging me as a teenager to walk close to God. Despite their efforts, maybe I didn’t inhale.

In the mid-1980s, as I relished my newfound salvation, I can recall praising the Lord while driving down the flightline to find my next C-130 to refuel. In my best attempt at an Elvis voice, I would sing ‘How Great Thou Art’ at the top of my lungs. I would pray and I would worship, all the while achieving the Air Force mission of getting airplanes aloft in the skies over central Arkansas. My fuel truck had become my cathedral.

I would look for opportunities to strike up conversations with co-workers and seek ways in which I could encourage people with the gospel message. It was a 180-degree turn for me, so I imagine some people thought I was going through a fad. However, my love for the Lord burned intensely in my soul and I wanted to share my faith. But I sometimes wonder what the sharing of my faith would have resembled if we all had smartphones in those days. Instead of walking into the fuel-drivers lounge and sitting where I could have a conversation with someone, would I have just flopped into a chair with my iPhone so I could check my emails? Perhaps, I would have had an earbud while intensely listening to a podcast while ignoring others.

These thoughts cause me to be troubled by the place my smartphone has assumed in my life. While penning this column, I couldn’t remember where in scripture to find the passage about David which I cited in the first paragraph. Out of habit, I started to grab my phone so I could quickly do a word search to find its location. Instead, I forced myself to retrieve my Bible so I could look it up the old-fashioned way. As I searched, I found myself noticing passages I had previously highlighted and rediscovered notes written in the margin. I had a great time looking for the verse I wanted to share with you. In all honesty, I had difficulty finding it even with the concordance, so admittedly I end up grabbing my phone.

Part of me longs for those days when my fuel truck was my cathedral. I miss the fervor I had for the Lord and boldness to speak to anyone about Jesus and the glory of His salvation. I lament I don’t spontaneously pray as much as I did in those early days with the Lord. Have I let my smartphone take the place of rejoicing in the Lord? Am I too distracted by it? Join me as I begin taking measures to recapture the ‘joy of my salvation’ as David wrote about in Psalms 51:2. Let’s leave the iPhone and the radio off for the first part of our daily drives. Perhaps we can turn our cars into cathedrals from which to praise our Lord for giving us Jesus Christ.

Tony “T-Bar” Barnes is a 28-year veteran of the Marine Corps and Air Force. He is also retired from the Department of Veteran Affairs and can be reached at tbarnugget@yahoo.com.