Front Range Open Studios is a group of full-time professional artists and craftsmen in Monument who realize that the techniques, talents, tools and raw materials they work with are a mystery to their friends and neighbors. So for one weekend each fall they open their workshops and studios and allow their guests to see how they create their art.
Have you ever wondered, “How is that made?” Richard Pankratz will show the step-by step process of creating a bronze figure and how he mixes ceramics, glass and bronze to make heirloom quality furniture and vessels. Jodie Bliss’ Bliss Studio & Gallery will offer the opportunity for guests to create a sand mold for the Iron Pour on Sept. 28. This year you can contribute your own handmade element to a sculpture by Mattie O for an exhibition in 2020. And at my studio, Nancy Bonig Glass Studio, you can see the various steps in creating kilnworked glass and even make your own piece of glass.
Mediums of creative expression include oil and acrylic painting, woodturning, metalsmithing, handmade paper and mobiles, sculptures in bronze, iron, and steel, ceramics, watercolors, batik, kilnworked glass, jewelry design and fabrication, photography, and fiber arts. You will see how each artist and craftsman has transformed his or her working space with tools, music, books, and specialized materials into their own unique sanctuary, where they find creativity and inspiration. At some locations you will even have an opportunity to create your own work of art. There will be demonstrations of techniques and tools and guests can enter drawings for gift certificates to local restaurants and for original works of art by some of the artists.
You will be able to purchase first-rate art and craft at special prices, and also will gain the unique experience of watching how and where your collectable was made.
Mark your calendars for the weekend of Sept. 7 and 8, grab a map and go on a fun and entertaining tour.
For more information about this event, a list of all 22 participating artists and craftsmen, and a map to all 16 locations, go to frontrangeopenstudios.com.