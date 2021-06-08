MONUMENT • After a successful October market, despite pandemic restrictions, the Front Range Maker’s Market will return to Monument this month for another round.
The Front Range Maker’s Market will be 9 a.m. — 4 p.m., Saturday, June 26 in the north parking lot of Lewis-Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road. The event involves more than 80 vendors of markers, artists, crafters, boutiques and food. Entry is free.
In the fall, the normally two-day indoor market event was reduced to a one-day outdoor event due to statewide pandemic prevention guidelines. The October indoor event is set to return Oct. 9-10 to the high school. Over 125 vendors have already signed up to participate.
“I am thrilled that markets and events like ours are picking up and in full swing again this year,” said organizer Stephanie Barker. “I am among many in this industry that feel like I have been holding my breath for this past year.”
Barker said she hopes the summer event will become annual as well.
Despite the past year’s challenges, Barker said she has seen many creatives start new businesses.
“Perhaps people found more time for their hobbies, or perhaps they needed additional income after losing jobs, but some amazing goods have come out of it,” she said.
Barker’s company hosts four markets along the Front Range this year and typically she sees a five percent increase of new businesses among vendors. However, this year there is a 30% increase in applications to participate from vendors whose businesses are less than a year old, she said.
“New doesn’t mean quality is lost at all,” Barker said. “There is some amazing art and goods coming from these new vendors.”
Barker, who has been running makers markets for five years, found herself impressed with the quality of new and returning vendors this year. They have emerged from the pandemic with more creative work than she has seen collectively in years before, “and I know shoppers will be just as pleased on June 26,” she said.
As pandemic guidelines become less constrictive, Barker is pleased to have these types of events have a small return to normalcy, not just for herself but for small businesses and shoppers as well.
“Artists and makers are a group I feel like we haven’t heard a ton about this past year,” Barker said.
While news of the restaurant industry and other businesses with a brick-and-mortar presence being adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, there are so many small businesses that do not have storefronts and have also suffered financial losses, Barker said.
“Many of these makers have gone to online sales, but without an opportunity to get out and meet more customers through markets and events, even that has slowed for many,” she said. “Shopping local and small is so important now as these types of markets return to normal.”
For more information on the Front Range Maker’s Market, visit FRmakersmarket.com.