In 1948, the City of Colorado Springs took over the operation and maintenance of the Pikes Peak Highway, which was previously managed by the U.S. Forest Service. In 2011, the entire highway was paved, creating a unique opportunity to drive to the top of the mountain.
I began working part time on the Pikes Peak Highway in May. I was initially drawn to America’s Mountain because I hoped it might add a component of adventure to the daily grind of going to work, and it has indeed delivered.
For example, who can forget our epic hailstorms this summer? I experienced these up-close from the mountain. I was working at Crystal Reservoir on July 23, a day that began with a calm and sunny morning. Afternoon thunderstorms are always a possibility in summer and a big storm built up, dumping three inches of hail and instantly converting the landscape from summer to winter.
The daily drive to the summit is always scenic, especially above treeline, and as the days get shorter we enjoy some nice summit sunsets. By the end of the day the altitude can catch up with you, making you feel fatigued, but over time your body adjusts and you get more and more used to the altitude’s effects. On a typical day at the summit house we are mostly busy helping customers find the perfect souvenir. Most visitors are from out-of-state and even other countries, and they want something special to take home to remember their trip up Pikes Peak. I enjoy talking with visitors about my favorite hiking spots and other tourist attractions in the area.
The highway entrance gate sits at about 8,000 feet and climbs all the way to the 14,115-foot summit. The elevation change of more than 6,000 feet covers a diverse mix of plants and animals, passing through all of the main mountain life zones: montane, subalpine and alpine. The span of elevation also creates its own unpredictable weather patterns.
On the day of the big June hailstorm at Crystal, a hiker was stranded. He had started in Green Mountain Falls and hiked up the Crystal Trail, and then the storm hit. He was from Kentucky, working temporarily in Colorado Springs and was not well prepared, wearing only shorts and a T-shirt and sporting a small hydration pack. Since it was on my way home, I gave him a ride back to the trailhead, encouraging him as I dropped him off to at least bring a light jacket next time.
The peak season for the highway is May through October when the weather tends to be better. As far as the summit goes, the winter season basically runs from November to April. The highway is open year-round and can be quite scenic with the snowy trees and peaks. Highway rangers have a fleet of snowplows to keep the road clear, including a monster snow machine parked at Glen Cove at 11,500 feet that can plow through the heavy snows above treeline. When snow melts, ice can become an issue along the roadway, so a fleet of sanding trucks are on duty to keep the road safe.
While snow and ice can be wrangled into submission, there’s not much to be done about the wind. When gusts climb above 40 mph in the alpine, the highway is typically closed above treeline because the gusts can propel small rocks that damage vehicle widows. Historically, during the winter, the Cog Railway has brought most visitors — and even the Summit House staff — back and forth from the peak. The Cog is scheduled to be back up and running in the spring of 2021, but for now the only way to get to the summit is via the highway or hiking trails. Meanwhile, the City of Colorado Springs is building a new summit house that is slated to open in the fall of 2020.
During the “winter” season (from the third Sunday in October through April 30) the highway gate opens at 9 a.m. and closes to uphill traffic at 3 p.m. Downhill traffic needs to be back down through the gate area by 5 p.m. Summit passes are $15 per person and when the highway is open the Glen Cove and Summit House stores are typically open for business. There are discounts for youths and cars with more than four passengers. The stores feature a variety of Pikes Peak themed gifts, souvenirs and apparel. They also have grill areas with basics like burgers and fries and a variety of snacks and beverages. Of course, coffee and hot chocolate are popular items this time of year.
A highlight of my job is working with quality folks, including ranger staff. Another bonus is that most visitors to the mountain are on vacation so they tend to be in a good mood and the interactions are pleasant. The top three states for visitors appear to be Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri, all about a days drive away, and they are thrilled to experience the high mountains that are lacking in their home states.
Despite the best laid plans of workers and visitors to the Pikes Peak Highway, ultimately the mountain decides what will happen day to day. If you are planning a drive to the summit go to weather.gov and enter “Pikes Peak, CO” as the location to get a specific forecast for the summit area. I find that within a 24-hour time frame the forecast is pretty accurate. You can also call 385-7325 to get current road conditions. Visit coloradosprings.gov/pikes-peak-americas-mountain for more information and live webcam views of the summit area.
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. He has worked at the Pikes Peak Summit House since May 2018.