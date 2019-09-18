I am in my 10th season covering prep football for The Tribune. Over that time I have reported on the changing landscape of the sport in the Pikes Peak region and state of Colorado.
Part of my job as a sportswriter is to share stories about the stars before they were stars and finding other interesting topics to cover within the sport.
Last January, I wrote a feature on Lewis-Palmer’s Jake Martin. A junior at the time, he was second on the team in receptions and first in receiving touchdowns in 2018.
Martin had recently returned from a national combine in San Antonio. The invite-only combine featured many of the top prep skilled position players in the United States. Martin gained the attention of college coaches. Last month, he committed to playing football for Division I FCS South Dakota.
Martin was converted to running back this season and in Week 2 rushed for 372 yards and six touchdowns in a 46-34 Rangers victory over Evergreen.
Another Tri-Lakes area player I wrote a feature on last December was then Palmer Ridge sophomore quarterback Luke McAllister. He was already being talked about as the heir apparent to three-year starter Ty Evans, despite having only attempted 14 passes in his varsity career.
McAllister, who was also at the same combine as Martin, has proved the Bears’ coaching staff right so far. In his first varsity start Sept. 6 at Cañon City, he completed 9 of 12 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns.
A few days after the Cañon City game, the 6-foot-4 McAllister announced on Twitter that he received an offer from Colorado State. I suspect he will receive many more offers from top-level schools over the course of the coming months.
For years, it seemed, Palmer Ridge was on the verge of becoming a state power. But despite a run of some of talented players, the Bears had a playoff record of 1-4 from 2010-2016. Then they struck gold.
Since the start of the 2017 season, Palmer Ridge teams are 28-2 and have won the last two Class 3A state championships. They have their sights set on a third crown this December. I believe they can do it again.
If you watched last week’s Monday Night Football Game between the Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders, you probably heard Daniel Carlson’s name being called by the announcing crew. Carlson is the Silver and Black’s placekicker. He connected on one field goal and three extra points against the Broncos.
Back in 2011, Carlson was a junior at The Classical Academy and considered one of the better college prospects at his position. I remember sitting down with him during a Titans practice and discussing the possibility of an NFL career. He had committed to Auburn at that time and was looking forward to kicking in the famed SEC.
His younger brother, Anders, is kicking for Auburn now and I suspect he might get a shot at an NFL job someday.
In 2010, Pine Creek was included in our Tribune coverage. That season the Eagles hosted Valor Christian in the quarterfinals of the 4A state playoffs at District 20 Stadium. Among Valor Christian’s featured player was a freshman running back named Christian McCaffrey. He rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 53 yards and a touchdown.
In 2015 McCaffrey finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting as a member of the Stanford Cardinal. Today, he is one of the most talented multi-threat backs in the NFL as a member of the Carolina Panthers.
By the way, Pine Creek and Palmer Ridge meet Oct. 5 at Don Breese Stadium in Monument.
I love prep football and the many great times I’ve experienced over the years. I am looking forward to sharing more stories with you.
See you on the gridiron.
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.