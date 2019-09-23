I had a blast playing in the Patriot Golf Tournament Sept. 16 at Flying Horse Golf Club. It was the second time in as many years I got to swing clubs in this event.
The tournament, now in its 18th year, honored local officers who protect our community. It is one of best-run and most respected tournaments in the state.
The Gleneagle Sertoma Club hosts the tournament. I was privileged to play in a foursome that included tournament director and board member John Coyle, former Army test pilot Bob Sobey, and Bob Berthold, who was by far the most consistent golfer in our group. We finished the scramble 4-under par.
Two teams tied for the lead at 18-under.
Also playing in the tournament was a Gazette foursome that included my buddies Jim O’Connell, Michael Green and Nathan Van Dyne. They finished an impressive 9-under.
Another foursome included my good friends Duane Jensen and Glenn Smith, both Flying Horse residents, and Michael Pagel, a cook at the Air Force Academy.
Wally “Pete” Peterson, another golf partner of mine and former Sertoma board member, played a key role in organizing the tournament. Pete told me that as the tournament continues to grow, the generosity from the community never ceases to amaze him.
“So many people come forward and help us out,” Pete said. “Especially the golfing community. We got in-kind donations and sponsorship this year from the Air Force Academy, The Broadmoor, Pine Creek, Kings Deer, Patty Jewett and Bear Dance.”
Among the most coveted raffle prizes was provided by Flying Horse; a two-night stay at its Lodge, as well as a round of golf for four. The total package was worth $1,200.
The silent auction was most impressive: a Peyton Manning-autographed Denver Broncos jersey; Tiger Woods-autographed photo and pin flag from the 18th hole at this year’s Master’s; a Charlie Blackmon-autographed Colorado Rockies jersey; and a “Happy Gilmore” hockey jersey autographed by Adam Sandler.
Next year’s Patriot Tournament is slated for Flying Horse North, scheduled to open in July. The event will again take place in early to mid-September, according to Peterson.
I encourage anyone who has the time and can afford to contribute to such a great cause to check into playing in next year’s tournament, or others like this. There are dozens of tournaments in the Pikes Peak region each spring, summer and fall. But not all are as well-received as the Patriot.
As far as the Flying Horse course is concerned, I would label it as a desert-style course. Not many trees come into play on this Tom Weiskopf Signature 18. The course sits squarely on the natural terrain that offers scenic distant mountain views. A variety of majestic trees flow to open prairies and undulating terrain. Natural drainage ways and rock outcroppings give golfers more to navigate.
It is a pure form of golf that tests your strengths and weaknesses. I think that’s that way most courses should be.
Hit ‘em straight and have fun.
Danny Summers has covered sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.