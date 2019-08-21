In recent years, every fall seems to be a banner season for Tri-Lakes area prep teams and athletes.
I have a hunch that this autumn will be a repeat.
Let’s begin with Lewis-Palmer volleyball. The Rangers have won the last three class 4A state championships, and five of six since 2013. Last year’s team was 28-1. The Rangers are 86-1 since the start of the 2016 season. No other team in the state comes close to matching that mark.
While it’s true that the bulk of last year’s squad graduated – six are playing in college — coach Wade Baxter has a solid core of returners, led by senior setter Gianna Bartalo. The four-year starter has already committed to the University of Denver, where she will join her sister, Lydia, on the Pioneers’ court.
The Rangers are the preseason No. 1 team in the Colorado High School Activities Association media and coaches poll. Their season opener at Coronado starts at 6 p.m. Sept. 3.
I realize that past success does not guarantee future performance, but I have to believe the Rangers will be in the hunt for a state playoff berth. At minimum. Their biggest rival, Cheyenne Mountain, is loaded with talent and will be making a serious run at ending Lewis-Palmer’s championship reign.
Nos. 5, 6 and 8 in the CHSAA preseason poll are Pikes Peak Athletic Conference foes Palmer Ridge, Discovery Canyon and Cheyenne Mountain, respectively. All three went to the state tournament in 2018.
The Palmer Ridge football team has won the last two 3A state titles, going 14-0 in 2017 and 12-2 last season while playing a tougher schedule. It’s hard to believe, but this year’s team might be the best Bears’ squad yet.
Three-year starting quarterback Ty Evans meant a ton to the Bears’ success (he is vying for a roster spot at North Carolina State at last check), but his replacement, Luke McAllister, looks like he will be just fine behind center running the pro-style offense.
Helping McAllister adjust to his new role will be a slew of returning skilled position players; senior slot back Deuce Roberson (55 receptions, 11 receiving touchdowns last season), senior tailback Raef Ruel (1,301 yards, 20 rushing TDs) and junior wide receiver Kaden Dudley, (30 receptions, 6 TDs).
Palmer Ridge, not surprisingly, garnered 17 of 21 first-place votes in the preseason 3A rankings. Pueblo East, the team the Bears defeated for the crown last December, is second in the poll.
Discovery Canyon is ranked seventh in the poll and Lewis-Palmer is among other teams receiving votes.
In the last five years, several other Tri-Lakes area fall teams have won state championships; Palmer Ridge field hockey, Palmer Ridge boys’ cross country, and Discovery Canyon boys’ golf.
Last October, The Classical Academy’s Mason Norman won the state 3A individual state cross country title. Norman is a senior this fall and is coming off a successful summer season. Norman’s older brother, Tanner — now running for Iowa State — won two cross country state titles.
In 2016, Discovery Canyon’s Luke Trujillo won the 4A individual state golf title.
Prep sports should be a lot of fun this fall. See you at a game.
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.