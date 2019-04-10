I wrote a column last month about how rare it is for student-athletes to participate in four years of a college sport, especially at the Division I level.
I invited readers to reach out and tell me about others I missed from the Tri-Lakes area. The response has been overwhelming, and I was deeply moved so many of you took the time to let me know of other accomplished folks I missed.
Richard Stewart, the former track-and-field coach at Lewis-Palmer High School, supplied me with a whole list, including 10 athletes.
Stewart’s list consists of Andy Boudreau (Class of 1977, Colorado); Brett Dayberry (1981, Northern Colorado); Todd Crandall (1986, Kansas/Colorado State); Doug Tudor (1981, Colorado Mines); Guy Emry (1986, Nebraska/Miami); Ryan Stewart (1996, CSU); Jared Scott (2000, CU); Sean Temple (2000, Air Force Academy); Thomas Clark (1999, Air Force); and Kevin Johnson (1995, CSU).
Stewart also told me about other Lewis-Palmer graduates like Scott Mann (1980, basketball, CU); Scott Phillips (1989, football, CU); and Corey Adams (2005, football, Kansas State).
Stewart’s list of athletes includes All-Americans, Academic All-Americans, national champions and conference champions.
Mike Pitcher contacted me to tell me that his daughter, Shelbi, (Class of 2009) played volleyball at the University of Tulsa from 2009-13. Tulsa went to the NCAA Tournament three of her four years and were consistently ranked in the top 30 all four years. Shelbi was elected team captain her senior year at Tulsa.
Ted and Joan Bookman, grandparents of Carson Haws, (Class of 2014), played his first year of baseball for Pratt Community College (Kansas), then transferred to Solano Community College (Fairfield, Calif.) for two years and is now playing for Division I Eastern Illinois University.
Tony Sciacca let me know that his two oldest daughters played volleyball all four years of their collegiate careers. Both Lewis-Palmer graduates, Kellie (2007) played at Notre Dame from 2007 to 2010 and started every match of her career. Kristen (Class of 2010) played three years at Fresno State and finished up her career at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. Little sister, McKenna, finished up her high school career at Lewis-Palmer and will play her college ball at Northern Colorado. McKenna was also the Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year last fall.
I also heard from some Lewis-Palmer parents whose kids played four years of a sport for non-Division I schools.
Cayse Osterlund let me know his son, Grant, (Class of 2014) went on to play Division III for Hampden-Sydney in Virginia from 2015-18. He helped Hampden-Sydney to a conference title in 2017. Grant also made the Old Dominion Athletic Conference academic team in 2017 and 2018.
According to Cayse, Grant finished with 724 career saves in high school, which is No. 1 all-time in Colorado, according to laxrecords.com.
Mary Winn contacted me to tell me that her daughter, Megan, (Class of 2000) played four years of soccer at Morningside. Morningside was Division II when Megan began and went to NAIA.
Again, I greatly appreciate everyone for taking the time to reach out to me. Congratulations on the achievements of all the student athletes.
