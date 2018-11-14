From the Sidelines: Is repeat state title in near future for Palmer Ridge Bears football?
The Class 3A state football championship game is scheduled to be played the afternoon of Dec. 1 at Colorado State University-Pueblo’s ThunderBowl Stadium.
Last weekend, 16 teams began their quest to advance to the big game. Eight went down in defeat. Among those that survived is Palmer Ridge.
Much has been written and said about the Bears in recent seasons. As a unit, they deserve all the accolades bestowed on them. As individuals, they have conducted themselves admirably and performed at exceedingly high levels.
Palmer Ridge went 14-0 in 2017 and essentially cake-walked to the state championship. Or at least that’s what it looked like on paper. The Bears defeated their opponents by an average score of 46-9.
Quarterback Ty Evans, then a junior, was named the Colorado Gatorade Football Player of the Year after accounting for 3,800 total yards and 42 passing and rushing touchdowns.
The Bears lost some key skilled position players from last year’s squad. That could explain why Evans, a University of Colorado commit who is expected to sign with the Buffaloes in December, has thrown for a mere 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns this fall.
While the Bears may not appear as dominant as they were in 2017, the numbers seem to suggest they might be even better. They were 1-2 to begin the season, but those losses were to Pine Creek (the No. 1 seed in the 4A playoffs) and Pueblo East (the No. 2 seed in the 3A playoffs). Pueblo East, by the way, won three consecutive state championships from 2014-2016 under three different head coaches.
Palmer Ridge has won eight consecutive games since its 28-21 loss to Pueblo East on Sept. 7. The average margin victory is right around 40 points. That’s sounds pretty dominant to me.
Junior running back Raef Ruel has nearly 1,000 yards on the ground. He and junior slot back Deuce Roberson have combined for more than 30 touchdowns.
The man behind all the success is Tom Pulford. He has been with the program since Day 1 back in 2008, serving as an assistant for four years under Monte Gutowski (now at Coronado) before taking over the head duties in 2012. The last four seasons Bears teams are a combined 39-9 under Pulford with four consecutive postseason appearances. They advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2015 4A playoffs with current Air Force quarterback Isaiah Sanders leading the way.
Palmer Ridge is now in the class of the elite programs in the state. At any level. Pine Creek and its very charismatic coach Todd Miller are certainly in that conversation.
It remains to be seen if the Bears win this year’s state title. One thing that seems clear is that barring a major setback they should be back in this same position in 2019. I saw back-up quarterback Luke McAllister play the fourth quarter of the 42-0 blowout Nov. 2 over Discovery Canyon. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound sophomore looked confident in the pocket. He connected on 1-of-2 pass attempts and appeared to have a stronger-than-average high school arm.
Stay tuned for what the Bears have to offer us the rest of this season. My guess is that they will end up at least playing for a state championship. I believe they will be hoisting the hardware as the late afternoon sun sets in Pueblo.
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.