I had the pleasure a few weeks ago to sit down for a lengthy chat with Dan Adair and Art Howe at The Club at Flying Horse. It was one of the highlights of my year.
I’ve gotten to know Dan by talking to him at various Lewis-Palmer athletic events. His grandson, Billy Cook, is a former basketball and baseball star for the Rangers. Billy is now in his sophomore baseball season at Pepperdine.
Dan is retired commercial airline pilot and current Lewis-Palmer assistant baseball coach and resident of Flying Horse.
Art Howe needs little introduction. He spent 11 seasons in the major leagues as a player with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals. He was a major league manager for 14 seasons with the Astros, Oakland Athletics and New York Mets.
Dan and Art are best friends. They met each other in the mid-1960s when they were playing baseball at the University of Wyoming. Art and his wife stay with the Adairs when they come to town, which is usually a few times a year.
Art has attended numerous Lewis-Palmer baseball games.
In November, Art was inducted into the Wyoming athletic hall of fame. Dan was there in full support.
Art Howe has a treasure trove of baseball stories from his days as a player and manager. Among the most influential people in his playing career was former Pirates teammate and hall of famer Willie Stargell.
“Willie was just unique and he was the best team leader I’ve ever been around. Ever!” said Art, who has a home in Breckenridge. “I was the 25th player on the team, and we used to go to the cage and hit, and he would feed me balls. He made sure I hit first. He was the MVP of the league, but he made you feel you were part of the team.”
The older Art gets — he will be 72 on Saturday — the more he appreciates his career.
“When you start writing down the hall of famers that you played with or managed or coached, you know you were pretty fortunate,” Art said. “I played with or against a lot of great players.
“When I first got to the big leagues (in 1974) and I faced Tom Seaver and Steve Carlton, and I knew they were on the track to go to the hall of fame. When I went up there to hit off them I figured, ‘They’re supposed to get me out, I have nothing to lose.’ If got a hit off them, I felt, ‘Wow, I got a hit off a hall of famer.’”
Art was the Colorado Rockies hitting coach in 1995, the first year they made the playoffs. He remembers the Blake Street Bombers well.
“In my career as a coach, Dante Bichette was the best late-inning hitter I ever saw,” Art said. “The other team would bring closer in to get him out, but he was nails. He wanted to be up there when the game was on the line.”
Dan has heard thousands of Art’s stories.
“They’re boring,” Dan chuckled. “No, Art is great. What a career. And you know, he’s a superstar person.”
Dan’s job as a pilot allowed him to spend time with Art on a regular basis.
“I would fly trips, let’s say for example, Houston, and I would call Art and say, ‘Can I come to the ball park? He would say, ‘How many tickets?’ It was that way whenever I would fly into a city Art was playing, managing or coaching.”
When Dan was living in Arvada in 2003, he threw a party at his home for former Wyoming baseball players. Art was managing the Mets at the time, but he made it a point to join the festivities.
“He got us tickets to Coors Field for the entire series,” Dan recalled. “And he signed autographs for everybody.”
Don’t be surprised if you see Art at a Lewis-Palmer baseball game next spring. He might even sign an autograph for you or share a story. If he does, pull up a chair and listen. You will be glad you did.
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.