When Palmer Ridge hosts Pine Creek in a non-league football game at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 5, you can be sure than more than a few people from around the state will take notice.
The heavyweight tilt between the Class 3A and 4A powers, respectively, has all the ingredients for a six-course meal.
Pine Creek has been one of the state’s elite programs for almost two decades. The Eagles schedule tough opponents every year. Last season, they played Palmer Ridge in the season opener for both teams. Pine Creek won 27-12.
“It’s always a rivalry game against Palmer Ridge,” Pine Creek senior running back David Moore, III, told me after the Eagles lost to Valor Christian a couple of weeks ago. “We just have to come out and execute.”
Moore rushed for 127 yards in last year’s game against Palmer Ridge, but was held out of the end zone in his 24 carries.
Pine Creek senior quarterback Gavin Herberg also played in last year’s Palmer Ridge game. He completed 9 of 16 pass attempts for 129 yards and two touchdowns.
“I think it’s going to be a good game,” Herberg told me after the Valor Christian game. (Palmer Ridge) has a good quarterback in Luke McAllister. He can throw the ball. I think it will be a good matchup.”
Pine Creek owns a 3-0 lifetime record over Palmer Ridge. The two schools also played in 2014 and 2015 when Palmer Ridge was in the 4A Pikes Peak Conference with Pine Creek. The Eagles won those games by scores of 48-14 and 29-7, respectively.
Pine Creek is very good again this season and has the talent and depth to advance deep into the playoffs. I believe we could very likely see them playing for the state championship at Mile High in early December.
Palmer Ridge has made it a habit of playing in December in recent years. The Bears have won the last two 3A state titles over Erie and Pueblo East, respectively.
The Bears have all the bulk of their skilled position players back this season, including senior Deuce Roberson. A four-year starter like Pine Creek’s Moore, Deuce, I believe, will be the most dangerous player on the field when Pine Creek and Palmer Ridge square off.
Quite literally, Deuce is a threat to score from anywhere on the field. He has added quarterback to his resume this season, completing 15 of 23 passes for 221 yards and five touchdowns prior to last week’s Pueblo South game.
A slot back when he’s not behind center, he rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns through three games, and caught eight passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns in the same time span.
During his career, Deuce has also scored touchdowns on punt and kickoff returns, as well as interception returns and fumble recoveries. Trust me when I say Pine Creek coaches will do their best to make sure Deuce does not get on the loose.
Of course, Palmer Ridge has plenty of other offensive weapons. As does Pine Creek. And even though both defenses are outstanding, I don’t see this being a low-scoring game.
In case you haven’t heard yet, Palmer Ridge is moving back to 4A in 2020. Pine Creek will play in a 5A league next fall, but compete in 4A for the postseason. Someday, we might see these squads facing off for a state championship instead of a regular-season affair.
