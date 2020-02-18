As I’ve been saying in this space since way back in November 2018, we’re in a pretty dang good place to live — a sentiment that was reinforced at the annual “State of the Region” luncheon earlier this month at the Great Wolf Lodge in north Colorado Springs (a dangerous place for a business-type event, for some of us aspiring grownups; they had to come pry me away from the water slide three times during the two-hour gathering).
But as I listened to status reports from El Paso County commissioners Stan VanderWerf and Holly Williams, local mayors Don Wilson of Monument and John Cressman of Palmer Lake, and Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce executive director Terri Hayes, even the “bad news”(challenges) brought one thought to mind: first-world problems.
Figuring out how to deal with the byproducts of economic growth in the area was the common theme, and it’s a “problem” that plenty of communities — including many in Colorado — would love to have. We’ve all got stuff to contend with in our daily lives, but the state of the neighborhood gives us very little legitimate whine-fodder where that’s concerned. (Won’t stop some of us; such is the human condition.)
Speaking of growing pains, I just got back from a quick visit to the Pacific Northwest, one of the not-that-many places in the country that rivals Colorado’s combination of sheer beauty and economic vigor. A local quoted me an off-the-wall stat about Seattle having the most currently deployed construction cranes of any U.S. city, and as we drove past downtown Starbucksville (with Mount Rainier dominating the rear-mirror view) it was hard to argue. And don’t even try to find parking downtown on a weekday; ain’t gonna happen.
But what a difference a 45-minute drive north plus a short ferry ride make, as we were transported from metropolitan high-tech on steroids to “Nantucket West” just like that. It was actually Whidbey Island (made the trip there to see a cousin and her husband, owner-operators of an art gallery in the waterfront town of Langley), but it could have been Bangor, Maine or Halifax, Nova Scotia … just add Pepperidge Farm-guy accent and we’re right there. Some common thread having to do with latitude and proximity to the water, I reckon — seasonally cool (but dry, during our visit) with a pastoral feel. Not exactly Jimmy Buffett country, but spectacular scenery including harbor views of the Cascades that put our mountain vistas to shame in a way, rising as they do from sea level. More first-world issues, though.
As beautiful as this island tableau was (quaint old hotel, abundant clamshells, arctic-temperature seawater, bustling art scene and all), I was happy to drive through the snow from DIA back to Palmer Divide country … I love coming home these days after many years of taking ol’ MoTown and surrounding environs for granted. The moral of the story? It’s never too late to add a little gratitude to one’s survival kit, and there’s no place like home.
In other news, big congrats to the literally dozens of Tri-Lakers nominated for “Best of The Springs” in The Gazette’s annual program — I haven’t kept a scientific tally on the overall nominee count, but I guarantee that representation from local businesses (and bands!) has been on an upward trajectory in recent years. Voting ended last Sunday, and they keep everyone in suspenders ‘til the big “reveal party” at Pikes Peak Center in April. Fingers crossed for all; well done, friends and neighbors!
