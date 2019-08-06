My Uncle Herb was a Marine helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War. He doesn’t talk much about his service except to those who, like he did, went through the atrocities of war.
Now retired from his dental practice, Herb works to help other veterans receive proper dental care at no cost. He’s pretty much the coolest guy I know. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.
There’s something about riding motorcycles with other veterans that’s not only exhilarating, but also is therapeutic in a way that makes it easier to open up.
Last week 17 members of a national veterans organization, the Veteran Charity Riders, passed through Eagle, Woodland Park, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins on their way from Salt Lake City to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.
They were joined by local American Legion riders through the Teller County stretch and stopped at Crystola Road House in Woodland Park for lunch. There they were greeted by community members who cheered them on.
Veterans Charity Riders is a nonprofit organization that delivers “motorcycle therapy” and additional life-changing, lifesaving holistic programs specifically designed to assist wounded and amputee combat veterans with the issues they deal with on a daily basis.
Dave Frey, a retired Army Airborne paratrooper, got the idea to found the nonprofit after a solo motorcycle ride to Sturgis in 2014. During that ride he met a fellow paratrooper and talked about other veterans who were “returning from Iraq and Afghanistan and the difficult time so many are having with severe injuries, Post Traumatic Stress and adjusting to civilian life after their war experiences,” states veteranscharityride.org.
He decided during his ride home from that event to find a way to use motorcycles to help veterans.
“Motorcycle therapy is a phenomenon that happens when you are truly riding a motorcycle, in command of that machine, connecting to the environment with your sight, sound, touch — all your perceptions that you just don’t get in a car or a truck,” Frey, a lifelong motorcyclist, told the Gazette.
He said Veteran Charity Riders’ activities “have proven to be helpful for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, sleeping disorders, Traumatic Brain Injury, and problems with re-assimilation into civilian life. The Riders provide veterans a safe environment with fellow veterans and people they can trust, give them outdoor activities that are motivating, enjoyable, challenging and of interest to them, introduce them to and educate them on holistic healthy natural alternatives, and assist them with rehabilitating their own personal goals and purposes.”
The program helps veterans to bond and to be happier and in better mental and physical health so they are able to help and support other veterans.
Sgt. Maj. Keith Helfrich deployed to Iraq four times in 26 years of Army service and earned a Bronze Star Medal. In 2013, he retired from Fort Carson’s 10th Special Forces Group, still experiencing PTSD and the effects of a traumatic brain injury.
It’s a situation many of our service members face upon returning from combat, some after repeat deployments.
“When you retire, you left the military, which had camaraderie,” Helfrich, 50, told the Gazette last week. “Unfortunately, something happens medically, and you retire. Then you go to a life where there is no camaraderie. You’re just kind of stuck there, you start getting depressed, you don’t want to do nothing. You just kind of get angry at the world,” said Helfrich.
Helfrich was invited to go on the 2016 Veterans Charity Ride to Sturgis, S.D., a multiday ride for amputees and wounded veterans. He wasn’t sure he wanted to go, but the ride’s founder flew to Helfrich’s home in Texas to persuade him.
“I was at a place in my life where I didn’t want to go anywhere, didn’t want to do anything, didn’t want to get out of the house,” he said.
He went on a group motorcycle ride, and it helped him to change his mindset. This year Helfrich went on his fourth cross-country trip with Veterans Charity Ride.
“What (Veterans Charity Ride) does is brings you out of that shell and puts you in with other veterans that understand. ... Somewhere along this trip, these veterans’ lights will come on and they’ll start opening up and they’ll start sharing their problems. And one of these guys might be going through a problem that I’ve already went through, and I’ll be like, ‘Oh, hey man, look, do this, call these people.’”
Participants in the 5th Annual Veterans Charity Ride stayed a night in Colorado Springs and took a trip up Pikes Peak before riding through Fort Collins and on to Sturgis.
The ride takes the group through several states they may never have visited before.
“They get to see what they were fighting for and what they were protecting,” Helfrich said.
Here in the Pikes Peak region we see many soldiers who have deployed to warzones not one or two, but multiple times. We are intimately familiar with acronyms like TBI and PTSD as we live in a place that’s home to lots of active military, and is also a desirable place for military families to retire.
Our veterans, many of whom have been through hell and have come back (again and again), are finding some much-needed relief and support through groups like Veterans Charity Ride and the opportunities they offer.
The group looks for donations of new and used motorcycles and ATVs as well as tax-deductible contributions. To learn more, visit veteranscharityride.org
