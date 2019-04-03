From the Editor: Time for some good news
I’m not sure about you, but I’m in need of some good news. Local headlines in recent weeks have discouraging: shootings, traffic deaths, fires, explosions, avalanches, election angst, beloved business closings — you name it. But spring has sprung and I’ve been catching glimpses of goodness in between the harsh realities of life on planet Earth.
Turns out, there is some good to come out of last month’s bomb cyclone. Colorado Springs’ forestry division is offering residents free mulch after the storm knocked over nearly 200 trees. Now that’s what I call finding the silver lining!
Interested residents can pick up mulch, while the supply lasts, across from the forestry office at 1601 Recreation Way. Residents should bring their own tools and containers for loading. For more information, visit coloradosprings.gov/forestry.
The arts are being celebrated in a big way in our community, with the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region announcing its Peak Arts Prize winners for the year. In the Large Arts Organization category, Monument’s own Bliss Studio and Gallery won $7,500 for welding and iron pour workshops intended to introduce new audiences to ironwork and inspire conversations about empathy. Participants will create a public sculpture, which will be featured at the Bliss Studio Iron Pour later this year.
Good things are happening across our state, too.
A recent threat to strike — which would have been the first in 23 years — was averted when King Soopers and most of its employees’ union reached a tentative agreement. King Soopers operates 11 stores and employs nearly 2,000 workers in the Colorado Springs and Tri-Lakes areas. The grocery chain negotiated over the course of a weekend with United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 to reach the agreement. King Soopers spokesman Adam Williamson said in an email statement, “This is good news for our associates, customers and communities.”
Though the recent snowstorms presented major challenges for many in our region, it has proved beneficial in the area of dramatically reducing Colorado’s drought conditions, for which we can all be grateful. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor report, which was released March 21, only about 46 percent of Colorado is now listed in some kind of drought status, down from 83 percent just the week prior. What a relief for our region and state, which has lived in constant threat of wildfires for the past handful of summers. I’m looking more forward to our warmer months than I have in quite a while.
What news has you on an upswing this week? Let me know at hannah.maginot@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
Hannah Maginot has lived in the Pikes Peak region for six years and enjoys exploring the many neighborhood haunts and side streets of the Tri-Lakes area. Send your feedback and column ideas to hannah.maginot@pikespeaknewspapers.com.