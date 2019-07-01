If, in the early morning hours, you happen to be frantically roaming Red Rock Canyon Open Space and calling out “Lola! Here, Lola!” it’s a known fact that all the mule deer in the vicinity make their way to the top of the canyon to a) help you search for your lost dog and b) look at you like you’ve lost all your marbles.
I made more than a few new four-hooved friends, and at least one bi-ped friend, during a recent visit to the park — one of my go-to getaways in Colorado Springs — with my new rescue dog. Lola is her name, as you may have guessed, and she’s an escape artist.
I’d had Lola for just a week when I decided it was time to introduce her to Red Rock Canyon. Lola decided this was a good time to introduce herself to all the bunnies, squirrels and deer in the park — without me. About a mile into our hike she got off leash and made chase.
This was the first time I’d actually seen her run. She’s about a year old and at least part German Shepherd, and man, she is fast! She ran straight up a steep slope where an even-faster cotton-tail led her.
I didn’t see her again for more than two hours.
I lost sight of Lola around 7 a.m. on a Sunday. There was hardly anyone in the park, save the critters.
When I adopted her from New Hope Rescue, a nonprofit that saves animals from kill shelters, her name was “Maya.” She didn’t really look like a “Maya,” to me, and I had the bright idea to rename her after a Kinks song (or a Sarah Vaughan or Barry Manilow song, depending on the day).
On this day at Red Rock, I hadn’t gotten her a nametag yet, and she didn’t really know her “new” name, either. I had lost my new dog just a week after “rescuing” her.
Fortunately, she is microchipped and friendly enough that when she made her way all the way down the canyon and decided to cross a bustling Route 24 at 31st Street, a Good Samaritan stopped and was able to get her into his car.
This man drove Lola to the Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region a few miles away, where they scanned her microchip and called me. I was still in the park communing with the deer, who curiously watched me pace up and down the canyon, calling out my dog’s unfamiliar name, sweaty and exhausted and near tears. I had just placed a call to Animal Control, asking if anyone had turned a medium-sized tan dog in (they had not), when I got a call from the Humane Society.
A man had brought her in, they traced her to me through the microchip, and the guy was willing to drive her back to me.
That man’s name, he told me on the phone, was Gil Rosen, and a short while later he met me in the parking lot of Rudy’s Country Store and BBQ, my dog looking quite at home in his SUV’s backseat.
Gil has a daughter named Maya, and he said his “chance” meeting with my dog was meant to be. I offered to buy him a BBQ brunch as a reward. He smiled and shook his head. Then he reached back into his vehicle and pulled out a pretty beaded cobalt blue bracelet and asked me to take it.
He said maybe I could buy a stranger’s lunch, or pick up trash the next time I visited the park.
I said, “I lost my dog and you’re giving me a gift?” He slipped the bracelet onto my wrist. Gil, you see, is a believer in paying it forward.
Gil has been making the blue beaded bracelets for years, as a way to cope with a scary diagnosis he once received and beat. The act of beading, he said, is meditative. It helps him to fend off anxiety and also honor the memory of his brother, who took his own life years ago.
He calls them Blue Dragonfly Healing Bracelets, and he’s been making them and leaving them with people and in places all over all over the world. They’re not for sale, and they come with a message: One Love. Gil is spreading light and love one beaded bracelets at a time.
He said, “My firm belief is that as we engage others through art and kindness our lives become less diseased and we require fewer drugs.”
The dragonfly, he explained, is a symbol of transformation and change. “When you notice a dragonfly in your life you are being called upon to transform and evolve into a better version of yourself.”
And so, Gil’s Blue Dragonfly bracelets area a call to action.
“These charms are an invitation to applied imagination. Please help create a kinder and more loving world. Please help by picking up 18 pieces of trash, or showing kindness to a stranger,” Gil said.
He told me that after his brother died he started to practice yoga outdoors, and noticed all the trash people left in open spaces. What if we all picked up a few pieces of trash when we walked our dog or went for a jog? We could preserve the beauty of those places for others to enjoy.
This worldly message was a lot to take in after the adrenaline rush of losing and finding my dog again, meeting this kind stranger and donning his pretty gift.
I told him I’d write about his mission, and that I would pay it forward.
It turns out it’s quite gratifying to buy coffee for the next person in line or to pick up trash along the trail while walking my dog, Lola. She now knows her name, and has a tag that bears it — and my phone number.
Michelle Karas used to see dragonflies all summer long in her native Pennsylvania. She has lived in the Pikes Peak region for four years and became editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers in June 2019. Contact Michelle at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.