We’ve been fortunate to have a below-average wildfire season in Colorado due to healthy snowpack and abundant rain, but the “Lungs of the World” haven’t been so lucky.
The Brazilian rainforest, which supplies about a fifth of the planet’s oxygen and contains at least 10% of the planet’s biodiversity, is on fire. The forest is home to many indigenous people and thousands of wildlife species.
The rainforest is ablaze with fires set on purpose by cattle farmers, for the most part, to clear land for the beef industry. Brazil is the world’s largest exporter of beef, providing close to 20% of global exports, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In 2018, Brazil exported 1.64 million tons of beef, generating more than $6.5 billion in revenue, according to an Aug. 23 CNN report.
The land-clearing fires happen every year in the Amazon rainforest around this time, aka “dry season” or “burning season,” but this year the fires are almost twice as widespread. There are nearly 77,000 reported wildfires in Brazil’s rainforest this year. Around 10,000 have started since Aug. 15, Business Insider reports.
Brazil’s space research center INPE has reported an 84% increase in wildfires in the country this year, compared to 2018.
Meanwhile, Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has been slow to take action.
“The Amazon is burning because of Brazil’s pro-agribusiness and anti-indigenous policies,” said Andrew Miller, advocacy director for the nonprofit Amazon Watch, on an Aug. 22 CNN broadcast. But it’s also us, as consumers of Amazon commodities & shareholders of corporations that are complicit in the destruction.”
The Amazon rainforest spans eight countries and covers 40% of South America.
“The destruction of the Amazon is arguably far more dangerous than the weapons of mass destruction that have triggered a robust response. The consequences of the unfolding disaster — which will extinguish species and hasten a worst-case climate crisis — extend for eternity,” writes The Atlantic Aug. 24. “To lose a fifth of the Amazon to deforestation would trigger a process known as ‘dieback,’ releasing ... a ‘doomsday bomb of stored carbon.’”
Scientists have said that carbon lost during fires could speed up climate change.
On Friday, however, President Trump tweeted “Just spoke with President @JairBolsonaro of Brazil. Our future Trade prospects are very exciting and our relationship is strong, perhaps stronger than ever before. I told him if the United States can help with the Amazon Rainforest fires, we stand ready to assist!”
Trade sanctions may be the better way to go, in my opinion.
Traditional aid sources are also important. And Colorado has already helped. The Colorado Springs-based Global SuperTanker, which carries 18,600 gallons of flame retardant, arrived in Brazil Friday to help fight the fires, The Gazette reported Aug. 24.
Also, money helps. An environmental foundation backed by actor Leonardo DiCaprio on Sunday pledged $5 million in aid to the Amazon Forest Fund.
Pressured by leaders at the G7 Summit (the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the U.K.) in Europe this weekend, the Brazilian president finally made troops available to put out the fires. French President Emmanuel Macron called the fires an “international crisis.”
“It’s safe to say if we lose the Amazon we face ecological collapse,” said University of Colorado Law School fellow William Boyd, project lead for The Governor’s Climate & Forests Task Force.
What can we do, besides forgoing red meat or perhaps instituting Meatless Mondays?
Keep in mind that the major crops that farmers have cleared forests for include beef, soy, and palm oil.
“It’s also important to recognize that we, as international consumers, are playing a role here, too, in terms of creating the markets for the beef, creating the markets for the soy. So we as consumers need to recognize our role as shareholders in companies that are invested in Brazil and as voters, too, in countries like the United States or in Europe where Brazil is attempting to establish free trade agreements,” said Miller.
With about 80% of the Amazon rainforest still intact, there is much that can be done to ameliorate the damage.
“Food companies, pressed by consumers, should spurn soybeans and beef produced on illegally logged Amazonian land, as they did in the mid-2000s. Brazil’s trading partners should make deals contingent on its good behaviour,” wrote The Economist.
As a consumer, your choices and your votes matter. You vote with your dollars every day.
Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than four years. She became editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers in June. Contact Michelle with letters to the editor, guest columns or story ideas at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.