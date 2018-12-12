From the Editor: One year with The Tribune
One year ago, I gladly stepped into the editorship of The Tribune, and it’s been quite the adventure since.
From board meetings to nonprofit fundraisers, I’ve had the privilege to meet many of you throughout the county. Some of you have even generously offered me tours of your neighborhoods, businesses and schools, inviting me to understand what motivates you to serve in our community. Thank you for your kindness and generosity welcoming me to the position and sharing your passions with me.
I have been incredibly thankful for sports reporter Danny Summers and advertising sales executive Linda Famula, for sharing their insight and experience with me as I learn the ropes, not to mention our diligent crew of freelance reporters, especially Justice Burnaugh, Melissa Stewart, Norma Engelberg, Elizabeth Eden, Heila Rogers, Evan Oschner, Kevin Carmody, and Bill Dagendesh.
I certainly can’t forget our dedicated columnists: Linda Saulnier Case, Gloria Winters, Charlie Searle, Karen Brofft, Doug McCormick, Susan Davies, and Mel McFarland. Many of these folks give their time and expertise regularly to ensure you have quality op/ed content to read each week. Stay tuned for more quality columns to come in the new year.
What a year its been: we built a new website chock full of great content at trilakestribune.com and published a fresh issue of the Tri-Lakes Guide in the spring. We kept you informed throughout the 2018 midterm election season and have followed a number of important stories this year, including economic development in northern El Paso County and municipal leadership turnover and natural resource issues in Monument.
I have learned a great deal about what a strong and passionate group of people live in the Tri-Lakes area. You are movers, doers, starters and dreamers. I can’t wait to see what a new year brings both for The Tribune and for the region. There will be new businesses to feature, more community events to highlight and dozens of residents and local leaders to profile. We’re ready.
Here’s to another year covering Tri-Lakes communities — and the people and places that make this corner of the Pikes Peak region home! Thanks for reading each week.
Want to see us cover something specific in 2019? Drop me a line at the email address below — I’d love to hear from you.
Hannah Blick has lived in the Pikes Peak region for six years and enjoys exploring the many neighborhood haunts and side streets of the Tri-Lakes area. Send your feedback and column ideas to hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com.