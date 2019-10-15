Sometimes life tells you, in no uncertain terms, to slow down.
Case in point: I sprained my ankle pretty badly last weekend doing basically nothing at all. I “fell off” the paved path in my yard that is about two inches off the ground, rolling my left ankle, stubbing my knee, stoving a wrist and bruising my face.
I limped to the freezer and got out the heavy-duty ice packs I keep there for just such an occasion, put one on my raised sore ankle and the other on my bleeding knee and waited for the cold to dull the stabbing pain.
It wasn’t my first rodeo, so to speak.
“Do you know what R.I.C.E. stands for?” said the doctor at the urgent care the next day, when I went for X-rays, sure I’d broken it this time. I had not.
I smiled. Rest, Ice, Compression, Elevation. Yes, I know it well. (I’m not particularly known for my gracefulness).
I’ve sprained many an ankle, knee, thumb, whatever, in my day. Messed up my MCL in my left knee in a ski race in my teens, blew my right knee out free skiing the next year. For that, I needed a total ACL reconstruction, torn meniscus repair, and a second surgery a few months down the road to remove built-up scar tissue. I graduated from high school on crutches. But I’ll say this: The time to get injured is when there’s a “1” or “2” at the start of your age, I think, so I did heal — thanks to months of physical therapy and taking it easy.
I slowed down quite a bit that summer after high school graduation. By the time college started in the fall I was more than ready to get going.
That injury is three decades behind me now (but still memorable!). Getting older has meant becoming more accepting of such “surprises.” I managed to strain my lower back earlier this year simply by rolling over in bed.
Along with my ankle-sprain last week, one day my car engine turned off (shut off on its own!) at an intersection and the check engine light came on. I tried the ignition and the car purred to life again. I pulled into a parking spot outside work and debated ignoring the message. Then I called the mechanic and made an appointment for the next day.
When morning came around, after my new routine of icing my injured limbs before work, I hobbled out to the car, turned the key and the engine stayed silent. No purring, no nothing. The battery light came on. My car didn’t start.
“If we want things to be perfect all the time, we are going to be unhappy.”
I saw these words on a handpainted sign at a greenhouse in Royersford, Pa., in 2011, and caught them on camera.
The converse is true. Things are not perfect all the time. But even if we can’t be happy, per se, we can perhaps stem the anxiousness to a dull roar.
I sat in my quiet car that frigid morning, a debate waging in my head (or between the angel and the devil on my shoulders). I could go back inside the house and get back into my still-warm bed, cuddle with my dog (very appealing option) or I could be proactive. I dialed AAA, but with it being the first sub 30-degree day of the season, they had a long queue.
Then my neighbor suddenly appeared on the road ahead of me, about to get in her truck to go to work. Kindly, she agreed to jump my car. Success! I nervously drove on to the mechanic. There I had to wait a couple of hours for their next shuttle to take me to my office.
I was behind at work (many stories unedited and phone calls unreturned) and had forgotten to bring my laptop. Captive, I sat down in the waiting room and took out a book I had remembered to slip into my purse, occasionally looking up in wonder at the swirling first-snow snowflakes outside. I slowed down. I had no choice. It was ... nice.
As I get older (and slower) I like to think I’m mellowing. I can rejoice in little things, like an unexpected morning of pleasure reading, a kind neighbor, not having to wear a cast on my ankle and having my car repairs fall under warranty.
Slow and steady wins the race.
Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than four years. She became editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers in June. Contact Michelle with column or story ideas, feedback and letters to the editor at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.