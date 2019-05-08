From the Editor: Lessons learned from a spring snowstorm
Well, it’s officially that time of year when most of us are craving some consistent sunshine and warmth, but Mother Nature of course is going to cat-and-mouse us half to death before she finally lets go of the winter season. I learned years ago to not hold out hopes for steady springtime weather in Colorado until ... June. And even then, don’t bet the farm.
When I peeked out my window early one morning last week and realized we were in the middle of a full-fledged spring snowstorm — complete with the heaviest, stickiest, wettest snow spring is notorious for — I psyched myself up to drag my snow boots out from the back of the closet and trudge outside to scrape flakes off my car. As I opened the front door, a few bits of color caught my eye from under a pile of snow. Vibrantly red, yellow and purple tulips, which, just a couple days before I’d stopped to admire in the warm sunshine, now struggled beneath the weighty piles of precipitation. I brushed them off and hoped they might survive to bloom another spring day. Either way, being perennials, I know they’ll be back next year, and for that small thing, I felt grateful and encouraged.
As I went throughout my day, I couldn’t help but learn and relearn many small lessons the unexpected spring storm brought my way:
1. Discomfort is not a reason to say no.
On the aforementioned morning, I had promised a friend I’d meet her at the gym for a workout after a couple weeks of absence due to traveling and sickness. As soon as I saw the couple inches of snow that had accumulated, I immediately was tempted to cancel. And who would blame me? It was early, cold, dark and snowy out. Nevermind the fact I hadn’t exercised in quite a while and had consumed a large pizza and a bottle of wine with another friend the night before. No. I had to go. I needed to keep my word and get my body moving, no matter how uncomfortable it would be to leave my cozy, warm, safe home. So, I laced up my boots and headed out the door. And you know what? That workout was the best I had all week. The roads weren’t even that bad, the gym was empty and it was great to see a good friend. Oftentimes, I think we work discomfort up in our mind, we imagine it to be much worse than it really is. We turn a few minutes of pain or frustration into an entire day’s worth of agony. This was a reminder to me to get past that initial mental hump when I feel out of my element and focus on what’s more important than my comfort (which is most things.)
2. Patience is indeed a virtue.
When weather is inclement, everything seems to take longer. There are more items of clothing (hats, gloves, boots!), there are specific tools to hunt down (shovels, car brushes!) and of course, the roads and sidewalks are slick and driving can be interesting. I’m tempted to get frustrated with what I perceive are people and elements slowing me down from getting where I’m going and accomplishing all my tasks for the day. I reminded myself to take a deep breath, slow down and remember there are few actual emergencies. Showing up 10 minutes late or keeping a couple items on the to-do list for tomorrow are far preferable to spending the day getting a car towed or arm splinted.
3. If it’s not your year, that’s OK, another one will come around.
This one was certainly inspired by those tulips covered in snow outside my house. Every spring, they faithfully pop up and make for a cheerful display, trusting it’s their time to shine. Sometimes a spring snow comes along and steals their thunder, but I know they will be back for another try next year. I’ll never forget 2016 — it was one of the most challenging years of my life marked by death and heartbreak. I know many of you can understand this. Little did I know, 2017 would wind up being one of the best years of my life, for numerous reasons. This doesn’t mean the best is always right around the corner from the worst, but there is always room to hope, and this can make all the difference. The important thing is to keep going, to faithfully move forward and see what is waiting just ahead.
4. Trust the process.
By the end of that day, I saw the snow for what it really was: more welcomed moisture for our still-healing land and a promise to try and keep wildfires at bay this summer. I do believe there is truly a natural order to everything natural, from our bodies to our pets to our planet, and we must trust their processes. I also learned that when spring buds and shoots are buried under a blanket of snow, the snow can act as insulation, which, according to a 2016 article from Brooklyn Botanic Garden (bbg.org), “creates pockets of trapped air that hold in heat.” And as the weather warms quickly, the snow will of course melt, adding moisture and nutrients to the soil. Mother Nature might seem like she’s gone a bit made at times, but she really does deserve credit for taking care of even the tiniest of blooms.
Hannah Maginot has lived in the Pikes Peak region for six years and enjoys exploring the many neighborhood haunts and side streets of the Tri-Lakes area. Send your feedback and column ideas to hannah.maginot@pikespeaknewspapers.com.