From the Editor: Keep your dollars and support close to home this Small Biz Saturday
Now that the trick-or-treating is done, ‘tis nearly the season for turkey, tinsel and, of course, trading in your cash for gifts.
I’ve never claimed to be the world’s most punctual person — I’m actually quite a proficient procrastinator, though I prefer to think of it as utilizing my creativity, which often feels most invigorated when under pressure. I’m sure my closest family and friends might not be on board with that, but let’s agree to disagree and move on.
For all the things I put off (washing dishes, calling the car insurance company, ahem — writing this column), I’ve got a few chores I am johnny-on-the-spot with, for whatever reason. Voting is one, hence why I didn’t get a fancy “I voted” sticker to wear around last week; I’d mailed my ballot in about two weeks prior to Election Day. Buying gifts is another. Birthday treats, baby shower gifts, Christmas presents — I’m all over it, and usually quite ahead of schedule at that. My wedding is at the end of February and I bought gifts for my wedding party in July — no shame. Check it off the list to make room for the other things I’ll wait until the week of to remember I need to handle. I know last-minute me will thank past me for some semblance of efficiency.
If you, too, are ahead of the game when it comes to shopping for holiday gifts — or, if you’re getting a jump on your New Year’s resolution to stop putting things off — have I got just the thing for you. On Nov. 24, communities across American will celebrate Small Business Saturday in their downtowns and business districts, encouraging us all to put our money where our homes are.
Small Business Saturday was started in 2010 by American Express (yes, the credit card company) “in an effort to support local shops that make our communities strong,” according to americanexpress.com. According to the site, eight years ago, small businesses everywhere were hurting from an economy in recession, so the new holiday was launched the first Saturday after Thanksgiving “to encourage people to Shop Small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.” The impromptu day also offers a shopping alternative — or complement — to Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.
Head to downtown Monument or Colorado Springs to support the local businesses that keep our region thriving. Don’t forget to swing through holiday craft fairs to check out local art and goods. From boutiques to breweries, the perfect handcrafted item or gift card is waiting for you to snatch up and check off your holiday list. In the past, I’ve made a day of it with friends, starting out with cappuccinos from a local coffee shop, like Serranos, 625 CO-105, in Monument, and stopping for lunch at a neighborhood restaurant, like The Bistro, 65 2nd St., also in Monument. Each friend chooses a locally owned and operated store to visit, which is a great way to discover new shopping treasure troves. Many businesses will even feature special discounts in honor of the day.
While you’re out, take time to learn about our neighborhood businesses. Who owns them? From where did they draw inspiration to open a local business? What are the challenges they face, particularly during the holiday season? Why do they choose to serve the community in this way? I’d love to hear about what you learn, drop me a line at hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
So get your lists ready and get ahead of your holiday shopping, while also supporting the local economy this season. Christmas Eve you will thank Small Business Saturday you for the help.
Hannah Blick has lived in the Pikes Peak region for six years and enjoys exploring the many neighborhood haunts and side streets of the Tri-Lakes area. Send your feedback and column ideas to hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com.